Golding, Wilson Take Ole Miss Recruiting Push Into Louisiana

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is putting the connections running backs coach Frank Wilson has to Louisiana to good use.

Coaches and staffers have been visiting recruits across multiple states this week. Earlier this week, Golding was in Alabama. On Friday, him and Wilson were in Louisiana.

The Rebels’ coaches visited Ruston safety Jayden Anding on Friday. Anding is rated as the No. 148 overall recruit in the Class of 2027, No. 15 overall safety and No. 8 player in the state. His older brother, Aidan, is also a recent LSU signee. (There’s that school again.)

Having an older sibling already on the roster is a major advantage for schools. Ole Miss is familiar with that tactic. Having Denzel Nkemdiche in Oxford helped the Rebels sign his younger brother Robert, who was the Class of 2013’s top-rated recruit.

Also while at Ruston, it gave the Ole Miss coaches a chance to visit with four-star tight end Ahmad Hudson. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder would be a massive win for Ole Miss and with Wilson on board, it’s very possible.

Historically, LSU has done a good job at keeping Louisiana’s best high schoolers in the state. But a large part of that in the last 10 years has been because of Wilson. Hudson confirmed Wilson’s impact on recruiting to OMSpirit.

“It does (have an impact) because coach Frank played a big role in recruiting me to LSU,” Hudson said. “Just him being a Louisiana guy (stands out).”

Of course, in recruiting nothing is guaranteed and anything can happen.

Here’s a brief list of reported visits Ole Miss coaches have made this week: