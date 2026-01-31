Ole Miss’ Portal Haul Gets Major ESPN Validation

The work is mostly done for Ole Miss in this transfer portal cycle. There’s always the potential for a surprise addition or two.

We’re also still waiting to see what former Auburn wide receiver Horatio Fields decides. Ole Miss was the reported favorite to land him earlier this week.

So, with most of the transfer class completed, we’ll start to see rankings of the best classes and best players. ESPN published its ranking of the top 100 players and five new Rebels made appearances on the list.

Here’s those five Rebels, plus the accompanying scouting report.

No. 55 Carius Curne, OT (LSU)

ESPN Scout’s take: Curne is a big and powerful run blocker who walls off defensive linemen one on one and gets movement as a combination blocker. He moves well enough to work up to the second level. He struggled as a pass blocker at times last year, but he’s young with the frame and enough foot speed to get better.

No. 57 Edwin Joseph, S (Florida State)

ESPN Scout’s take: Joseph reads the quarterback and is quick to react in zone looks. He can recover when he gets caught out of place in man coverage. He has the length to break up passes plus he played on both sides of the ball in high school, and he tracks the ball like a receiver. He plays downhill and flashes good stopping power as a run defender.

No. 81 Darrell Gill Jr., WR (Syracuse)

ESPN Scout’s take: Gill is a tall, high-cut receiver with soft hands and good foot speed. His production dipped a bit in 2025, but lack of consistent QB play was a factor. He’s a quick, fluid route runner for a receiver with his length. He knows how to set up DBs and has great field awareness. He has a long catch radius and plucks the ball well away from his frame. Gill possesses very good body control and concentration on the deep ball. His frame lacks bulk and he’s not a tackle breaker. He’s also not a vertical burner but is a long strider who can deceptively get up the seam and behind coverage. He’s a good complementary WR who can play “X” or “Z.”

No. 93 Jay Crawford, CB (Auburn)

ESPN Scout’s take: Crawford stays balanced and mirrors the receiver’s release in press coverage. He’s quick, he takes sound angles getting out of breaks, and he shows good timing breaking up passes. He tracks the ball well, and he flashes good hands. He misses some tackles, but he’s tough and he doesn’t shy away from contact as a run defender.

No. 94 Deuce Knight, QB (Auburn)

ESPN Scout’s take: Knight possesses all the physical attributes you’d like to have as a true dual threat with size, elite athleticism and a very strong arm. He’s a left-handed quarterback who can really unleash the football, but he’s further advanced as a runner than he is as a passer at this stage.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels