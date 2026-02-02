Post Malone, Jelly Roll Set for Stadium Show at Vaught-Hemingway

A certain former Ole Miss coach may not have considered Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a “big” football stadium, but at least one Grammy-winning artist clearly disagrees.

Post Malone announced his upcoming Big ASS Stadium Tour, a massive run of stadium shows that will bring the global superstar to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on June 5. The Oxford stop will feature support from Jelly Roll and rising country artist Carter Faith, marking one of the biggest non-football events in the venue’s history.

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is best known as an artist who refuses to be boxed into a single genre. Raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, Malone burst onto the music scene in 2015 with the viral hit “White Iverson.” What followed was one of the most successful runs in modern music, with chart-topping singles such as “Rockstar,” “Circles,” and “Sunflower,” along with multiple Grammy nominations and industry awards.

Originally labeled an alt-rapper, Malone has steadily expanded his sound to include pop, rock, and increasingly, country influences. That evolution has helped him reach new audiences, including collaborations like “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen and “Pour Me a Drink” alongside Blake Shelton. His genre-blending approach has made him one of the most versatile and commercially successful artists of the past decade.

Malone’s high-profile 2025 continued at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where he won the American Music Award for Favorite Country Male Artist. He also delivered a standout performance of “War Pigs” in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, showcasing his rock influences. Beyond music, Malone recently headlined the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game, helping kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Joining him on the Oxford stop is Jelly Roll, another artist whose career path has been anything but conventional. Jelly Roll enjoyed a banner night at the Grammys, winning three awards for Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. He previously earned major recognition for “Son of a Sinner,” which won at both the 2023 CMT Music Awards and the Grammys.

In July 2024, Jelly Roll’s crossover appeal reached another level when he appeared on Eminem’s twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), on the track “Somebody Save Me,” which sampled Jelly Roll’s own song “Save Me.”

Jelly Roll’s rise has been defined as much by his personal story as his music. He began his career as a rapper while battling addiction, legal trouble, and even a lawsuit from Waffle House, all compounded by a drug-related prison sentence. Over time, he found faith, sobriety, and a new musical direction, blending country, gospel, and soul into a deeply personal sound that resonates with fans drawn to his honesty and vulnerability.

Pre-sale for the Big A** Stadium Tour begins February 6, giving Oxford music fans a rare chance to see two of the most compelling crossover artists in the industry take over one of college football’s most iconic venues.