Jamarion Owens Set to Sign as Ole Miss Adds to 2026 Class

In years past, Wednesday would be a massively huge day on the college football calendar.

However, the days of National Signing Day in February has been replaced by an early National Signing Day period in early December.

Most schools sign a majority of their high school signees in December. It eliminates two months of other schools flipping commitments and allows more players to enroll for the spring semester and participate in spring practices.

There will still be some signings on Wednesday, including at least one for Ole Miss.

Back in early January, three-star defensive lineman Jamarion Owens made his commitment to Ole Miss after making an official visit to Oxford. He picked Ole Miss over Louisiana, Memphis and South Florida.

He’ll be the 20th member of the Rebels 2026 signing class and fourth defensive lineman, joining Landon Barnes, Carmelow Reed and Jayden Curtis.

Owens told Rebels247 that coach Pete Golding was a big reason why he committed to the Rebels.

“I loved Coach Pete Golding when he was at Alabama and he was recruiting Suntarine (Perkins), coming to our school. He had a great relationship with our defensive coordinator and he’s just like (Golding), they act the same. I wouldn’t want to go play for nobody else, he’s been with the best of the best,” Owens said of Golding. “Those are the guys I see myself being under. Going in working hard, trying to get what I need to get and they also make you a better man. They also want to see you graduate and walk that stage.

“I just don’t think it gets any better. I think he’s going to be a fantastic head coach (long term) with the system he’s got. Don’t get me wrong Lane Kiffin was a great coach too, but as a defensive player I would love for my defensive coordinator to be my head coach. I love him because he loves the defensive side of the ball, just like Nick Saban. This is the main thing I like — he’s going to put the best guys on the field and you either like it or don’t like it. He’s a very down to earth person.

“(Golding) says the twitchiness, the explosiveness, the way I think of the game, the way I go about the game and the way I never give up. You can’t coach effort and you can’t coach twitchiness. He just said I remind him a little bit of Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues. He’ll put me in there and he’ll see no complaints. He knows he’s getting a hard worker and he knows he’s getting a motor. He can put me in on first down, he can put me in on third down and fourth and one to get down and dirty. I’m always going to push myself.”

2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class