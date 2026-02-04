Ole Miss Adds Final Pieces to 2026 Signing Class

As expected, Wednesday’s National Signing Day passed by without much excitement.
Ole Miss added two new signees to its 2026 signing class, further cementing its status as a top 25 recruiting class.
Raleigh defensive lineman Jamarion Owens was the first to sign with Ole Miss on Wednesday. He choose the Rebels over schools such as Southern Miss, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama and Arkansas State.
Jamarion Owens is an 𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥 🦈
Welcome home, @Jamario52!#NSD26 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/kHwop8DPf7
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 4, 2026
Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Case Thomas also signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday. The talented receiver just wrapped up his senior season with 67 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. He picked the Rebels over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Jackson State, among others.
Case Thomas is an 𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥 🦈
Welcome home, @case_thomas10!#NSD26 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/znqENGY79e
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) February 4, 2026
With National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, the focus will shift towards the upcoming spring practices that early signees will be participating in. Also, recruiting for the Class of 2027 is in full swing with Ole Miss coaches spending most of last week on the road.
2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class
Early Signees
- Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
- Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
- Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
- Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
- Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
- Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
- Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
- Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
- Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
- Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
- Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
- Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
- Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
- Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
- Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
- Jase Mathews | WR | 6-1 | 195 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss. | Green County
- Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-2 | 265 | FR-HS | New Orleans | Warren Easton
February Signees
- Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 270 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss. | Raleigh
- Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 190 | FR-HS| Madison, Miss. | Madison-Ridgeland Academy