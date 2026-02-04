Ole Miss Adds Final Pieces to 2026 Signing Class

As expected, Wednesday’s National Signing Day passed by without much excitement.

Ole Miss added two new signees to its 2026 signing class, further cementing its status as a top 25 recruiting class.

Raleigh defensive lineman Jamarion Owens was the first to sign with Ole Miss on Wednesday. He choose the Rebels over schools such as Southern Miss, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama and Arkansas State.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Case Thomas also signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday. The talented receiver just wrapped up his senior season with 67 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. He picked the Rebels over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Jackson State, among others.

With National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, the focus will shift towards the upcoming spring practices that early signees will be participating in. Also, recruiting for the Class of 2027 is in full swing with Ole Miss coaches spending most of last week on the road.

2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class

Early Signees

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-1 | 195 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss. | Green County

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-2 | 265 | FR-HS | New Orleans | Warren Easton

February Signees