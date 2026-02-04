Ole Miss Makes Key Recruiting Stops, Including 2027 WR Tae Walden Jr.

Last week, it was reported that Ole Miss would be hosting one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class.

Apparently, it wasn’t the only time Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and Collierville wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. spent time together.

Among Golding and his staff’s whirlwind of recruiting visits last week was a stop at Collierville to visit Walden.

Appreciate @CoachGolding @drm_12 @CoachSchoonie For stopping by to see me during contact period last month! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/c9YsanIRal — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) February 3, 2026

Golding and the Rebels weren’t the only coaches to pay Walden a visit last week, as evidenced by the plethora of photos on his social media account.

Appreciate @micahsimon_ Coming by to see me during the contact period last month! #Gobigblue pic.twitter.com/lgkmcPDRtV — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) February 3, 2026

Appreciate @CoachGolesh @KodiBurns For stopping by to see me during contact period last month! #wareagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/f1pEk0wP33 — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) February 3, 2026

Ole Miss has remained firmly in Walden’s list of top schools, even after the dramatic coaching change that saw Lane Kiffin and several offensive coaches depart Oxford for LSU.

“(Ole Miss) had some changes, but the new staff is on me,” Walden told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Coach McDonald was my guy, but Coach (L’Damian) Washington has picked right up. He’s a cool guy and he’s doing a good job. I want to spend more time with him on this visit. Oxford is a nice place and has a good atmosphere. I’m looking forward to getting back.”

Walden put up some eye-popping numbers during his junior season at Collierville High School. As a junior, he caught 42 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 1,460 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns. Defensively, he had five interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

However, Ole Miss isn’t the only school looking to add Walden to its 2027 signing class. Auburn and Tennessee have hosted Walden for visits and he’s received offers from other schools like Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

