Ole Miss Strengthens 2026 Class with Two More February Signees

Ole Miss has added two more signees to its 2026 recruiting class.

Back in early January, Copiah Academy linebacker Tre’vkievion Ellis committed to Pete Golding and the Rebels. He made that commitment official on Thursday when he signed with Ole Miss.

On Wednesday, Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Case Thomas signed with the Rebels after catching 67 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season. He picked the Rebels over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Jackson State, among others.

Ole Miss also signed another wide receiver this week. Briarcrest Christian School’s Williams Jones made his collegiate choice on Wednesday. He just wrapped a senior season, in which he had 38 catches for 792 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jones averaged 20.8 yards per reception, too.

Jones is a third-generation Rebel and is the son of former Ole Miss safety and current executive director of The Grove Collective, Walker Jones.

With the latest additions, the Ole Miss 2026 signing class ranks No. 15 overall by On3/Rivals and No. 22 by 247Sports.

2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class

December Signees

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

Jase Mathews | WR | 6-1 | 195 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss. | Green County

Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-2 | 265 | FR-HS | New Orleans | Warren Easton

February Signees