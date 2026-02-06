Ole Miss Strengthens 2026 Class with Two More February Signees

Ole Miss has added two more signees to its 2026 recruiting class.
Back in early January, Copiah Academy linebacker Tre’vkievion Ellis committed to Pete Golding and the Rebels. He made that commitment official on Thursday when he signed with Ole Miss.
On Wednesday, Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Case Thomas signed with the Rebels after catching 67 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season. He picked the Rebels over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Jackson State, among others.
Ole Miss also signed another wide receiver this week. Briarcrest Christian School’s Williams Jones made his collegiate choice on Wednesday. He just wrapped a senior season, in which he had 38 catches for 792 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jones averaged 20.8 yards per reception, too.
Jones is a third-generation Rebel and is the son of former Ole Miss safety and current executive director of The Grove Collective, Walker Jones.
With the latest additions, the Ole Miss 2026 signing class ranks No. 15 overall by On3/Rivals and No. 22 by 247Sports.
2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class
December Signees
- Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
- Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
- Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
- Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
- Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
- Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
- Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
- Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
- Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
- Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
- Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
- Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
- Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
- Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
- Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
- Jase Mathews | WR | 6-1 | 195 | FR-HS | Leakesville, Miss. | Green County
- Jalan Chapman | OL | 6-2 | 265 | FR-HS | New Orleans | Warren Easton
February Signees
- Jamarion Owens | DL | 6-2 | 270 | FR-HS | Raleigh, Miss. | Raleigh
- Case Thomas | WR | 6-2 | 190 | FR-HS| Madison, Miss. | Madison-Ridgeland Academy
- Tre’kievion Ellis | LB | 6-3 | 235 | FR-HS |Hazlehurst, Miss. | Copiah Academy
- William Jones | WR | 6-1 | 180 | FR-HS | Briarcrest, Tenn. | Briarcrest Christian School