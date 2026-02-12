Judge Grants Injunction, Clearing Trinidad Chambliss to Play for Ole Miss in 2026

Ole Miss has its starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

Judge Robert Whitwell has granted Trinidad Chambliss’ request for a preliminary injunction as his lawsuit against the NCAA progresses. That means the NCAA can’t prevent Chambliss from playing until after the lawsuit is completed, which will likely be after the 2026 season.

And with that Ole Miss has the quarterback who led it to the precipice of college football mountaintop almost two months ago.

We haven’t gotten a written copy of the judge’s ruling, but he didn’t buy the NCAA’s arguments about Chambliss not being incapacitated for the 2022 season. Nor did he agree with the NCAA’s decision to only consider contemporaneous evidence, citing a case where the NCAA did consider non-contemporaneous evidence.

Judge Robert Whitwell and witness, Dr. Ford Dye. pic.twitter.com/khDNuHOLwk — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 12, 2026

Whitwell didn’t pull any punches and once the transcript is available, there are some very strong statements. Carson Beck was mentioned, to give you an idea. He cited a similar surprise that William Liston, one of Chambliss’ attorneys, had when the NCAA didn’t call a single expert witness.

“They simply didn’t do anything,” Whitwell said. “The NCAA provided no medical objection or opinion.”

“The NCAA breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith,” Whitwell added later on, as well as saying, “The NCAA fell short in its development of Trinidad Chambliss as an athlete.”

It was scathing.

The NCAA attorneys not sticking around to hear the judge’s ruling didn’t help, either.

Judge Whitwell just went after the NCAA attorneys in Trinidad Chambliss case for leaving before he was handing down the ruling, mentioning that he guess they were headed to Knoxville (Joey Aguilar case) Said he will discuss holding them being in contempt of court — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) February 12, 2026

We’ll have more on the specifics of Whitwell’s comments later. (Note: That might take a while since Whitwell spent more than an hour reading his decision.) For now, Ole Miss fans can go to sleep dreaming of an even more historic 2026 season.

Judge Robert Whitwell, asking Trinidad Chambliss straight questions about his waiver argument “You never played a down in 2022?” Trinidad Chambliss: “No Sir” pic.twitter.com/Q8552pVqC8 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) February 12, 2026

What does this mean for Trinidad Chambliss?

It’s pretty obvious, but he gets to play another season of college football. He gets another year to develop his skills and improve his NFL Draft stock. He gets what’ll likely be large revenue sharing contract and NIL deal. He gets a chance to win a Heisman Trophy, win a SEC championship and/or win a national championship.

What does this mean for Ole Miss?

Put simply, this decision puts Ole Miss on the short list of national title favorites.

The Rebels will have one of, if not the best quarterback in the SEC for next season. They’ll also have a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season. Their preseason ranking will be in the top 10 and the hype will be at a fever pitch.

What does this mean for the NCAA?

Nothing and everything at once.

The ruling — and the reasoning behind it — isn’t groundbreaking, but it underscores what everyone already knows: the NCAA is staring at a structural problem it can’t wish away.

And frankly, there’s no sympathy to be found here. This mess is entirely of their own making.