What the NCAA, Ole Miss and Others Said After Chambliss Injunction Granted

Thursday brought relief for Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss and its fans.

In a scathing rebuttal of the NCAA’s arguments and overall case, Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell granted Chambliss’ request for a preliminary injunction that grants him another year of eligibility.

It’s a huge win for Ole Miss for all of the obvious reasons. It’s also a big loss for the NCAA, who was has at least preliminarily been found to have acted in bad faith in regards to Chambliss’ eligibility case.

“It appears to the court that the NCAA chose to ignore the statements that Trinidad submitted from treating medical doctors and witnesses from Ferris State, who had perfect knowledge of Trinidad’s physical and medical condition,” Whitwell wrote.

We haven’t heard an official statement or reaction from Chambliss regarding the result of Thursday’s hearing.

But a few other important people and entities have issued statements. Here’s what Chambliss’ attorney Tom Mars, Ole Miss and the NCAA said in reaction to Whitwell’s decision:

Tom Mars, Attorney

“Congratulations to Trinidad Chambliss and his parents on a well-deserved ruling that will allow Trinidad to play his fourth season of college football for Ole Miss. A special thanks to the Ole Miss fans who came to Pittsboro to watch the hearing and for their warm hospitality. The court’s ruling was the direct result of the leadership and commitment of AD Keith Carter and countless hours of excellent work done by Sr. Associate AD Taylor Hall and Mississippi trial lawyers William Liston and Trey Byars.”

Ole Miss Official Statement

“We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decision today. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court’s recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad’s case.

“We believe this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field.

“Trinidad has demonstrated tremendous perseverance, character and commitment to his teammates, this university and college football. We remain fully supportive of him and his legal team, who have worked diligently to ensure his eligibility was fairly evaluated.

“Ole Miss Athletics will continue to advocate for our student-athletes and support them in pursuing every opportunity afforded to them under the rules and the law.”

NCAA Official Statement

“This decision in a state court illustrates the impossible situation created by differing court decisions that serve to undermine rules agreed to by the same NCAA members who later challenge them in court,” the NCAA said in a statement on Thursday night. “We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity to compete in college and experience the life-changing opportunities only college sports can create.

“The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and inconsistent, conflicting court decisions make partnering with Congress essential to provide stability for current and future college athletes.”