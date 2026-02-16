Ole Miss Locks In Official Visit With 2027 CB Ai’King Hall

This is the time of year when recruits start locking in those all‑important official visits, and Ai’King Hall is right in the middle of that rush.

The Dothan (Ala.) cornerback has gone from under-the-radar to one of the fastest risers in the 2027 class, and Ole Miss wasted no time getting in the mix.

The Rebels already have an official visit set with him for May 29, a pretty strong sign of how seriously they’re pushing.

That’s a big step for Hall, especially considering how new all of this still is for him. He wasn’t heavily recruited during the season, didn’t take game visits last fall, and didn’t hit the camp circuit over the summer. Most of his momentum came after the season ended, and January is really when everything flipped.

Dothan 2027 DB Ai’King Hall @AiKingHall08 showed why he is one of the hottest recruits in the country while working with @ALLGASATHLETES. Lockdown traits. Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and a long list of others offered him in January. https://t.co/f3NPm8XVhx pic.twitter.com/nFyPdJ1YOS — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) February 7, 2026

His first-ever college visit came in Gainesville, and Florida made a real impression.

“I had fun and learned about the program. The staff was very inviting and cool. They made me feel like a top recruit,” Hall said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It was my first time there, and I plan to go back. They are high on my list.”

Florida isn’t alone. Georgia Tech, Oregon, Vanderbilt and, of course, Ole Miss have all been steady in his recruitment.

Hall will head out to Oregon on April 4 for his first look at Eugene, and he’s treating that trip as a chance to evaluate everything from the people to the facilities to how he fits.

“I want to learn about the people — how the coaches interact, how the players work together, see the facilities and just what it is like out there. How I am treated and just see how they feel about me.”

. @AiKingHall08 has blown up in recent weeks. Visited Florida in January. Eyeing visits to Oregon and others in the spring. @ALLGASATHLETES https://t.co/F8vkHELfHN pic.twitter.com/y1Gi6WaJ5Q — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 7, 2026

Spring is shaping up to be busy. He plans to return to Florida and also get to Georgia, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Ohio State and maybe a few others.

Ole Miss has been especially active. The Rebels visited him twice in January and have made it clear he’s a priority.

“I like how they played this season, and the coaches are great,” Hall said. “Coach Neighbors recruits me hard, and he recruits me for all five positions in the secondary.”

Even with more than 20 offers already on the table, Hall isn’t rushing anything. He knows he’s still early in the process, and he’s trying to keep the bigger picture in mind.

“I am really just getting started,” he said. “I don’t know much about any schools other than Florida, but when I commit, I’m looking to go to a school where I can get a degree that matters. Education is very important to me. I want to go where I am wanted. How I am treated is key. Team chemistry is important too.”