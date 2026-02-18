Ole Miss Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Ole Miss didn’t have to wait long for good news this week.

Prattville (Ala.) four‑star safety Jayden Aparicio‑Bailey dropped his top 10 on Tuesday night, and Pete Golding’s Rebels made the cut. In a cycle where Ole Miss has been aggressive early, getting into the final group for a Top‑100 defensive back is exactly the kind of foothold they’ve been trying to create.

Aparicio‑Bailey’s list is loaded: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson, USC, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. If you’re looking for a who’s‑who of programs that recruit the Southeast, that’s pretty much it. And the Rebels are right there in the middle of it.

“Each of these schools made my top 10 because they value the things I am looking for in a program,” Aparicio-Bailey said to Rivals. “They show me love and these 10 intrigue me the most. I’m looking for development as a man and a player, education. And a good atmosphere and culture in the program!”

Golding and his staff have been on him for months, including an in‑person visit last month. Georgia has pushed hard too. Hard enough that Kirby Smart reportedly called him the “No. 1 defensive back on our board.” When a head coach says that out loud, it usually means the race is about to get crowded.

Aparicio‑Bailey is the kind of player who makes that happen. At 6‑foot‑2 and around 180 pounds, he’s one of the top safeties in the country and one of the most versatile defenders in the 2026 class.

He picked off four passes last season, added 40 tackles, and even chipped in on offense with 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s the type of athlete who fits just about any system, which is why so many schools are circling.

Name: Jayden Aparicio-Bailey @Jaayy3_

School: Prattville High School

Class: 2027

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds Kirby Smart: “He’s the number one defensive back on our board.” Aparicio-Bailey has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Florida among… pic.twitter.com/BE6FjlQoae — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) February 11, 2026

For Ole Miss, the next few months are about staying in the conversation as visits get scheduled and his senior year ramps up.

“I want to visit all these schools (in my top 10) in the spring to cut them down for my official visits,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Obviously I’m going to commit when the time is right, but I want to (commit) in the summer after my official visits.”

Golding has made it clear he wants to build the defense around long, rangy athletes who can play multiple spots. Aparicio‑Bailey checks every box.

He’s entering a big stretch with unofficial visits, official visits, and the usual spring‑and‑summer shuffle that decides who’s serious and who’s just hanging around. Ole Miss has positioned itself well early. Now it’s about sticking power.

Aparicio‑Bailey has 10 schools left. The Rebels are one of them.

That’s the headline, and for February, that’s a pretty good place to be.