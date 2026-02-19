Judge Issues Show Cause Order to NCAA Attorneys in Ole Miss QB Case

The NCAA didn’t have the best time at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss. last week.

It’s second trip likely won’t be any better.

The NCAA lost in a preliminary injunction hearing to allow Trinidad Chambliss to play for Ole Miss next season while Chambliss’ lawsuit against the NCAA progresses through the slow court system.

“They simply didn’t do anything,” judge Robert Whitwell said when reading his ruling granting the injunction. “The NCAA provided no medical objection or opinion…The NCAA breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith. The NCAA fell short in its development of Trinidad Chambliss as an athlete.”

Now the NCAA’s lawyers who fought the injunction are being ordered to return to Whitwell’s courtroom.

After last Thursday’s closing arguments and before Whitwell issued his verdict, attorneys Douglas Minor, Taylor Askew and Daniel Zeitlin left the courthouse.

“I made an announcement to the crowd that anyone could stay if they wanted to or leave. I didn’t instruct the lawyers to go anywhere,” Whitwell said before reading his ruling. “I have been advised they have left the premises, and the Sheriff has confirmed to me they are not in the courtroom. They told somebody they had to be in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“That’s not the way it works. The court will, at some point, issue a show-cause order to see why these defense lawyers should not be held in contempt of court and sanctioned by the court for not being here for the ruling. They know better than to leave before the court reaches a final decision.”

NEWS: The NCAA attorneys did not appear for the verdict. Judge Robert Whitwell notes the court plans to issue a show cause to see if the NCAA attorneys should be held in contempt of court for failing to appear for the ruling. “That’s not how we do things here.” pic.twitter.com/cbp7ooCQud — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 13, 2026

The point has arrived. Whitwell issued a show cause order Wednesday, seeking an explanation from the attorneys as to why they left before a ruling was issued.

“This cause is before the Court on its own ore tenus motion to require the attorneys…to personally appear before this Court and show case and explain why all of them left the courtroom…before the conclusion of the hearing…The attorney’ departure was made without obtaining this Court’s prior permission an approval.

“This matter will be addressed at a later proceeding at which time the Court will decide whether some form of sanctions against the aforementioned attorneys, if any, are appropriate under the circumstances.”

Here is the Order to Show Cause requiring the NCAA's attorneys to appear and explain their early departure from the February 12 hearing in the Trinidad Chambliss case. pic.twitter.com/6nh1Oq0qCu — Mississippi Appeals (@MS_Appeals) February 19, 2026

Taylor’s Take

Let’s be honest with ourselves. Your opinion on this show cause order and the attorneys’ decision to leave all depends on your fan allegiance.

Ole Miss fans probably don’t care. They got their quarterback. Any punishment levied against the NCAA is gravy.

Every other fan base, especially the SEC ones, will cry foul because they already believe the hearing was a sham and the verdict was predetermined.

One thing we can all agree on, though, is that judges have a lot of power and it’s never a good idea to upset one.