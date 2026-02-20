Ole Miss Gets Shot With Four-Star WR As Big June Visit Weekend Takes Shape

Rosharon (Tex.) Almeta Crawford four‑star wide receiver Alvin Mosley has locked in his official visit to Ole Miss.

The talented pass catcher will be in Oxford the same weekend as two other major wideout targets. Mosley is set for June 5-7, the same dates that Benny Easter Jr. and Aden Starling will be on campus. The difference: Mosley is the only one of the three who’s still uncommitted.

Mosley, a Top‑20 receiver in the 2027 class, has been sorting through a growing list of contenders this offseason.

Ole Miss became a real factor after wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington made the trip to Texas last month and extended an offer shortly after. The Rebels have stayed in steady contact since.

The 6‑foot‑2, 185‑pounder holds offers from Texas, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi State and others, and he’s expected to take officials to both Texas and Houston as well. He’ll be looking for something specific on his visits, too.

“I’m looking to see if they can develop me as a player and a person,” Mosley said to 247Sports. “Do they have a good culture we can build off of? Coming from my school, we had a really good culture. That’s how we made it deep into the playoffs this year. I feel like I need somewhere that has that same type of culture.”

Getting Mosely to Oxford early in June and pairing that visit with two other priority receivers gives Ole Miss a meaningful chance to make an impression.

Mosley’s junior numbers weren’t huge on paper (21 catches, 190 yards), but the efficiency jumps out: seven touchdowns on 21 receptions, and plenty of explosive flashes that have coaches betting on his upside.

For Ole Miss, the June 5-7 weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest wide‑receiver visit stretches of the summer. Easter is committed to Texas Tech, Starling is pledged to Georgia, and Mosley is the lone uncommitted prospect in the group, giving the Rebels a clear opportunity to make a move.

With Pete Golding and the new offensive staff continuing to reshape the board, Mosley remains firmly in the mix as a priority target heading into the summer.