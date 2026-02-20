Ole Miss Sets Official Visit With No. 1 Player in Mississippi

Jackson (Miss.) five‑star offensive lineman Caden Moss has his official visit to Ole Miss locked in.

The Rebels will get the Magnolia State’s top player and one of the best linemen in the entire 2027 class on campus June 19-21, giving Pete Golding and John Garrison a real shot to make their case.

For Ole Miss, this isn’t just another blue‑chip target. Moss is a Mississippi kid. A Jackson product. A player who grew into a national name right here in Mississippi.

When you’re trying to build a roster that can compete with the heavyweights, keeping players like this home is how you do it.

And Moss is absolutely that level of player. He earned his fifth star last fall and now sits as a Top‑15 prospect nationally. At 6‑foot‑5 and 295 pounds, he already looks the part, and the upside is obvious. He’s the kind of offensive lineman who could anchor a college line and eventually hear his name called early in the draft. That’s why programs like Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Florida State have all jumped in.

But Ole Miss has quietly built some momentum. Moss visited Oxford in the fall, and the staff made an impression. Garrison has been steady in his pursuit, and getting the official visit in June when decisions start to take shape is a meaningful win.

“Ole Miss is the big home-state school. I’ve built a great relationship with them,” Moss said about Ole Miss to 247Sports. “They were my first P4 offer. I have great relationships with Coach Garrison, Coach James, and Coach Bolden. The people are what really make Ole Miss great. From the staff to the fans.”

Sure, other contenders are still very much involved. Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, LSU and others will all get their shots.

“There’s nothing like the purple and gold. I’ve been watching them as a kid as well,” Moss said. “They have an amazing culture down there. Coach Davis was a great person and coach. He gave me a lot of knowledge about life. Coach Wolford is the current offensive line coach now, and I have started to develop a relationship with him.”

That’s expected when you’re dealing with a player this good. But Ole Miss is firmly in the mix, and the in‑state angle gives the Rebels something no one else can offer.

Keeping the No. 1 player in Mississippi home is always a statement. Doing it with a five‑star offensive lineman who fits exactly what the program wants to be? That’s the kind of recruiting win that changes the long‑term picture.

Now the Rebels get Moss back in Oxford for a multi‑day stay in June and a real chance to show him why staying home might be the best move of all.