Everything to Know About No. 11 Florida at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Ole Miss men’s basketball is now at eight-straight losses and its only path into the NCAA Tournament now rests on the Rebels winning the SEC Tournament.
Crazier things have happened, so the Rebels can’t be fully counted out. But they won’t find many people picking Saturday to be when the losing streak comes to an end.
Ole Miss will host the reigning national champion on its home court. Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s game against No. 11 Florida.
The Opponent: Florida
Florida rolls into Oxford looking every bit like a defending national champion. The Gators are 20-6 overall, 11-2 in SEC play, and sitting alone at the top of the league.
Their résumé is loaded with wins over Florida State, Miami, and Providence outside the conference, plus ranked victories over Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Kentucky. They’re slotted at No. 12 in the AP Poll, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, and sit comfortably inside the top 10 in both KenPom (No. 6) and the NET (No. 9).
This group leans on two things: scoring and overwhelming rebounding. Thomas Haugh leads them at 17.2 points per game, but the real matchup problem is Rueben Chinyelu, the nation’s top rebounder at 12.0 per game. He already has 16 double-doubles, which puts him near the top of the national leaderboard and at the center of everything Florida does on the glass.
It’s a physical, efficient team that wins possessions and usually wins the scoreboard because of it.
How to Watch: No. 11 Florida at Ole Miss
- Who: No. 11 Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Saturday
- Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 71-49
- Last Meeting: Florida 90, Ole Miss 71 (March 8, 2025)
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to Texas A&M, 88-70
- Last time out, Gators: def. South Carolina, 76-62
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Points: AJ Storr, 14.8 ppg
- Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.0 rpg
- Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 99 (3.8 avg.)
- Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 31 (1.2 avg.)
- Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.03 avg.)
Florida Top Performers
- Points: Thomas Haugh, 17.2 ppg
- Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu, 12.0 rpg
- Assists: Xaivian Lee, 94 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Boogie Fland, 52 (2.0 avg.
- Blocks: Alex Condon, 35 (1.4 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Florida
- All available.
Ole Miss
Out
- #13 Kezza Giffa
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Florida: -13.5 (-102)
- Ole Miss: +13.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Florida: -1100
- Ole Miss: +680
Total
- Over: 150.5 (-115)
- Under: 150.5 (-105)