Everything to Know About No. 11 Florida at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Ole Miss men’s basketball is now at eight-straight losses and its only path into the NCAA Tournament now rests on the Rebels winning the SEC Tournament.

Crazier things have happened, so the Rebels can’t be fully counted out. But they won’t find many people picking Saturday to be when the losing streak comes to an end.

Ole Miss will host the reigning national champion on its home court. Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s game against No. 11 Florida.

The Opponent: Florida

Florida rolls into Oxford looking every bit like a defending national champion. The Gators are 20-6 overall, 11-2 in SEC play, and sitting alone at the top of the league.

Their résumé is loaded with wins over Florida State, Miami, and Providence outside the conference, plus ranked victories over Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Kentucky. They’re slotted at No. 12 in the AP Poll, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, and sit comfortably inside the top 10 in both KenPom (No. 6) and the NET (No. 9).

This group leans on two things: scoring and overwhelming rebounding. Thomas Haugh leads them at 17.2 points per game, but the real matchup problem is Rueben Chinyelu, the nation’s top rebounder at 12.0 per game. He already has 16 double-doubles, which puts him near the top of the national leaderboard and at the center of everything Florida does on the glass.

It’s a physical, efficient team that wins possessions and usually wins the scoreboard because of it.

How to Watch: No. 11 Florida at Ole Miss

Who: No. 11 Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 71-49

Last Meeting: Florida 90, Ole Miss 71 (March 8, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Texas A&M, 88-70

Last time out, Gators: def. South Carolina, 76-62

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 14.8 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.0 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 99 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 31 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.03 avg.)

Florida Top Performers

Points: Thomas Haugh, 17.2 ppg

Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu, 12.0 rpg

Assists: Xaivian Lee, 94 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Boogie Fland, 52 (2.0 avg.

Blocks: Alex Condon, 35 (1.4 avg.)

Florida

All available.

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida: -13.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +13.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Florida: -1100

Ole Miss: +680

Total