Rebels Set to Host Fast-Rising 2027 Georgia Prospect Twice

Ole Miss spent January bouncing around the southeast checking in on 2027 prospects, but one of the more interesting follow‑ups from that stretch now plans to visit Ole Miss.

The Rebels stopped through Flowery Branch, Ga., to see two‑way athlete Dylan Haley, and now the attention shifts back toward Oxford because Haley is coming their way twice.

The 2027 prospect from Cherokee Bluff picked up an Ole Miss offer back in October during his visit for the Washington State game. Since then, the relationship has only grown, and he now has both an unofficial and an official visit locked in. Haley will be in Oxford on March 3, then return June 1921 for his official visit.

Inside the building, he’s in steady contact with Wes Neighbors, Donte Moncrief and Wes Yerty, and the staff clearly wants to stay involved as his recruitment picks up.

“The place (Ole Miss is) in as a program and the culture they have. Coach Golding bleeds Ole Miss and everyone around him is the same way. When you are around them and there, you feel it,” Haley said to Rebels247. “As a recruit it’s exciting to see a staff that genuinely cares and loves a place as much as they do.”

Haley has other trips on the books, too. Auburn (May 29-31) and Florida (June 11-13) are already penciled in but the two Ole Miss dates give the Rebels a real chance to stay near the front of the line.

“I can see myself really being with the staff every day and learning from there. I love what is happening there and how much the people in that building love Ole Miss. On a football level, I can really see myself within their defense talking with the staff,” Haley said. “Watching them it’s something I can see myself playing in.”

At 6‑foot‑1 and 180 pounds, Haley is still unranked by the major networks, but his offer list tells the story. Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech have all jumped in, and more are likely coming.

For now, he’s keeping things simple.

“I just trusted the process. I trusted my family and my coaches at my school. I wasn’t a kid that went to a bunch of camps and combines. I just put my head down and went to work behind the scenes. That all paid off and I think that’s what schools like about me,” Haley said. “I had a great year and I think that spoke for itself and schools took notice. I’m just blessed to be in the position I am.”

His production backs it up. Over the last two seasons, Haley has totaled 70 catches for 961 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, plus 11 interceptions and five pass breakups on defense.

Haley told Rebels247.com that the current leaders within his recruitment are Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. He is still finalizing visits with the other three programs currently not scheduled.

The visits to Oxford will give Ole Miss a real shot to stay in the mix as his recruitment continues to grow.