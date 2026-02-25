Frank Wilson Helps Ole Miss Break Through in Recruitment of Elite Louisiana WR

Ole Miss has made Louisiana a priority for years, but the Frank Wilson effect is starting to feel a little different.

The Rebels are starting to gain real traction with some of its best players. The latest example: New Orleans St. Augustine four‑star wide receiver Miguel Whitley.

Whitley is set to make a multi‑day visit to Oxford from May 29-31, a key stop as he works through his final group of contenders.

He’s the No. 2 wideout in Louisiana and a Top‑15 receiver nationally, the kind of player who usually draws a predictable list of heavy hitters. And sure enough, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Houston are all in the mix.

But Ole Miss has something the others don’t: Wilson.

The Rebels’ associate head coach and running backs coach is a St. Augustine alumnus, and that connection has helped push Ole Miss into Whitley’s final five.

It’s not just a hometown tie. Wilson has long been one of the most respected recruiters in the state, and his presence on staff has clearly changed the Rebels’ footprint in Louisiana.

Whitley’s rise has been steady. At 6‑foot and 170 pounds, he put together a strong junior season with 46 catches for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging nearly 19 yards per reception. He helped lead St. Augustine to the state title game and his recruitment has reflected that momentum.

Ole Miss will get the first official visit, which is no small thing. LSU is expected to host him June 19 for its own multi‑day stay, and the rest of his schedule will fill in from there.

But getting Whitley on campus early gives Pete Golding and the staff a chance to set the tone.

And that’s where Wilson’s influence shows up again. His ties in New Orleans, specifically at St. Augustine, give Ole Miss a level of familiarity that’s hard to replicate.

When a Louisiana kid is weighing his options, having someone who understands the culture, the expectations, and the community matters.

Whitley has made it clear he’s taking the process seriously, and with multiple official visits locked in, the next few months will shape where he lands.

Ole Miss is firmly in the fight, and Wilson is a big reason why.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5: Tra’Von Hall (currently committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE