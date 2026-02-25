Ole Miss in Strong Early Position for Elite In-State DL

Some in-state recruitments feel complicated from the jump. Mitchell Turner’s doesn’t. Ole Miss has a real shot to keep one of Mississippi’s best young defenders home, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Turner, the four-star defensive lineman out of Louisville, has spent the offseason rocketing up the rankings. He’s now the No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2027 class and a top‑40 national prospect, which explains why his offer list looks like a roll call of SEC and national contenders. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, Missouri are all in.

Top DL in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings💪 Read: https://t.co/bw4umfgpwY pic.twitter.com/NTxeiKGDuS — Rivals (@Rivals) February 24, 2026

But Ole Miss has positioned itself well early, and Pete Golding isn’t wasting the opportunity.

The Rebels have already locked in an official visit for June 5-7, giving them the first long look before Turner heads to Texas the following weekend and Texas A&M after that.

This is the kind of recruitment that can shape a class.

Turner has the size, production, and trajectory that make him a priority for just about everyone. At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, he’s already built like someone who can help a college defensive line sooner rather than later, and his junior season only strengthened that belief.

“Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote. “Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now the process is shifting into the next phase. Turner has gone from a rising local name to a national prospect with real options, and the visits will tell him a lot about where he fits.

Ole Miss gets the first chance to make its case — development, opportunity, staying close to home, all of it.

For the Rebels, this is exactly the kind of in-state win that can anchor a class. Turner’s recruitment is heating up, but Ole Miss is right where it needs to be as the race picks up.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 5: Tra’Von Hall (currently committed to Oklahoma).

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL