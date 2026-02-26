Ole Miss Sets Pivotal June Visit With Elite WR Committed to Texas Tech

When a program gets an official visit from a committed prospect, especially one ranked No. 22 in the nation, it usually means the door isn’t closed, no matter how solid the pledge looks on paper. And that’s exactly where things stand with Benny Easter Jr. and Ole Miss.

The four‑star wideout from Summer Creek has been one of Texas Tech’s headliners since he committed in November.

The Red Raiders were early, they were consistent, and they’ve built their 2027 class around guys like him. But the moment Easter started locking in his summer officials, it became clear Ole Miss wasn’t just hanging around. It’s getting a real shot.

That June 5-7 weekend in Oxford is the one that matters most for the Rebels. It’s early enough in the summer to make an impression before the rest of his trips, but late enough that the staff will have momentum and a clearer picture of their class. And getting Easter on campus for a full official visit is the kind of opportunity you don’t get unless the family is genuinely curious about what you’re selling.

Ole Miss has pushed hard since offering, and the tone around his recruitment has shifted from “nice to be included” to “they’re in this.” The staff has made him a priority, and the visit date confirms it’s mutual.

Easter’s schedule, as told to Rivals by Benny Easter Sr., is loaded with heavy hitters:

Ohio State (May 29)

Ole Miss (June 5)

Texas Tech (June 12)

Alabama (June 19)

It’s a strong group, and Tech still has the advantage of being the program he chose first. But official visits have a way of reshuffling things, especially when a prospect is as open‑minded as Easter seems to be.

FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS 📰 💨1309 REC YDS

👐89 RECEPTION

🏈19 TDS

⭐232 KR YDS

🔥3 KR TDS pic.twitter.com/68vJuvZfba — 4 ⭐️ Benny Easter jr (@BennyEaste12886) January 8, 2026

Ole Miss isn’t selling tradition or geography. Instead, they’re selling opportunity, development, and a clear plan for how Easter fits. And in a recruitment like this, that can matter just as much as anything else.

The Rebels have come on strong, and the timing of their visit gives them a real chance to set the tone before he circles back to Lubbock.

If you’re Ole Miss, that’s all you can ask for: get him on campus, show him the vision, and see if you can make him think twice.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE