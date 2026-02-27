Another Highly-Touted 2027 Prospect Locks In June Visit to Ole Miss

Add another highly-rated high school recruit to the list of visitors coming to Ole Miss in June.

It’s the time of year in the recruiting cycle that recruitments for the 2027 signing class start to really pick up steam. Cherokee Bluff (Ga.) athlete Dylan Haley certainly falls into that category as he’s seen his recruitment shift into a different gear.

He’s now trimmed things down to six schools, and Ole Miss made the cut alongside Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. He’s already locked in an official visit to Oxford for June 19, which tells you the Rebels are very much in this thing.

Ole Miss has been out to see Dylan Haley several times.

“Coach (Wes) Neighbors has been recruiting me hard, and Coach (Bryan) Brown is another coach I talk to a lot,” Haley said. “Coach (Pete) Golding came by to see me in January, and he was great to talk to. The atmosphere was great when I was there for the South Carolina game too.”

Haley looks the part at 6‑foot‑1, 180 pounds, and he plays like it too. He’s long, he can run, and he’s comfortable lining up anywhere in the secondary. The offensive production only adds to the appeal. He had nearly 50 catches for 500-plus yards and six touchdowns in 2025, giving coaches a full picture of the kind of athlete they’re getting.

His spring is about to get busy.

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Haley will start his unofficial tour on March 3 at Ole Miss, then hit Georgia on March 12, Georgia Tech a week later, and Tennessee on March 23. In April, he’ll swing through Florida before wrapping up at Auburn on April 11.

He’s been clear that he knows what he wants to “feel” on these visits, which usually means relationships, development plans and a sense of fit will matter as much as anything.

“I want to imagine myself going to that school,” Haley told Rivals. “Can I see myself at that practice with that team? That’s what goes through my mind. My connection with the defensive backs coach — that’s what’s most important to me.”

Ole Miss has done its part to stay in the mix.

Multiple in‑person evaluations, a game‑day visit last fall, and now both an unofficial and official visit lined up—it’s pretty clear Haley sits near the top of the Rebels’ 2027 board.

The next few months will show whether that early groundwork pays off.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5-7: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 5-7: Aden Starling, WR

June 5-7: DJ Dotson, OL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE

June 19-21: Dylan Haley, DB