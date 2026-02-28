Ole Miss Secures Key May Official Visit with Nation’s No. 1 Wide Receiver

Ole Miss already has a busy official‑visit calendar taking shape, and now the Rebels have one of the biggest names in the 2025 cycle locked in for a trip to Oxford.

Five‑star receiver Easton Royal, the No. 1-rated wide receiver in the nation, has added an official visit to Ole Miss for May 1-3, a key spot on a schedule that’s quickly filling up with spring‑game stops and summer officials.

Royal, a Texas commit, has been back to Austin multiple times and has two more Texas visits lined up. But he’s also making the rounds this spring, giving several contenders a real shot to stay in the mix.

He told Rivals he’ll be at Florida (March 11-13), Ole Miss (March 19-20), Tennessee (March 27-29), Texas (April 17-19) and LSU (April 24) for spring games. On top of that, he’s scheduled officials to LSU (May 28-30), Tennessee (June 4-6), Florida (June 11-13) and Texas (June 19-21).

Ole Miss has been in this recruitment longer than most people realize. Members of the staff visited Royal at Brother Martin last month, and the Louisiana ties on Pete Golding’s staff, especially Frank Wilson, continue to matter.

“They just came to my school and we had a two-hour meeting,” Royal said, noting he’s been to Oxford for game‑day visits each of the past two seasons. “They’ve been recruiting me hard still, too, and we have that Louisiana connection.”

The Ole Miss connection to Royal extends past Golding’s tenure as head coach to the previous regime. Unsurprisingly, that staff is in the mix again at LSU.

“They’ve (LSU) been pushing hard and contacting me consistently. They’ve been keeping that connection from Ole Miss and only making it stronger,” Royal said. “The potential in that offense (is exciting. That and all the stuff they’ve done at Ole Miss, just now with a bigger program and how they will exceed with even more top players.”

But Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns remain in the lead to sign Royal next December.

“Our connection is stronger than ever and it’s only getting stronger,” Royal has said. “It went very well, as expected. They are showing me and my family more hospitality every time we come and they’ve shown me how they are gonna use me in their system … With the atmosphere there and the people in the building and the development there, I can see myself achieving.”

For a program stacking official visits across May and June, getting Royal on campus early in that stretch gives Ole Miss a real chance to stay in the conversation.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 1-3: Easton Royal, WR

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5-7: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 5-7: Aden Starling, WR

June 5-7: DJ Dotson, OL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE

June 19-21: Dylan Haley, DB