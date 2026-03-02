Pete Golding, Frank Wilson Helping Ole Miss Recruit Tupelo Three-Star RB

Kylan Bobo’s recruitment is starting to feel like a case study in what matters to a modern running back looking for development, stability, and a place that feels like home.

And as his spring visit schedule fills up, Ole Miss is still very much in the picture, even after the coaching change from Lane Kiffin to Pete Golding.

Bobo isn’t shy about what he’s looking for, and it goes well beyond carries and depth charts. He’s thinking about the long game. As he put it to Rebels247:

“The school would have to have good development. They’d have to make sure my family is welcome whenever I arrive on campus. Make sure I’d develop as a character off the field, not just on the field. Everybody knows we can play football, but it’s all about them developing me as an outside character. Helping me to become a man after my college career.”

That’s the lens he’s using as he visits Alabama, Virginia Tech, Colorado, and Ole Miss this spring.

A lot of recruits would’ve hit pause when Kiffin left for LSU. Bobo didn’t. His view of Ole Miss barely budged, and that has everything to do with how he sees Pete Golding.

“It didn’t really change nothing about me doing anything with Ole Miss. Pete’s a player’s coach. I’m already kind of close with him too. And they kept just winning games and everything. They didn’t let the noise get to them. I like how they reacted during that time.”

That’s a telling answer. Bobo isn’t just evaluating the roster. He’s watching how a program handles chaos. Ole Miss didn’t flinch, and that stuck with him.

There’s also the Mississippi angle. Bobo grew up watching in‑state stars turn into national names, and he sees a path for himself in that lineage.

“It would be an honor to play for Ole Miss. There’s been a lot of legends that came from Mississippi that went to a Mississippi school. Like AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and other guys like that. It could be like that.”

And then there’s Frank Wilson, who has quickly become one of the most important voices in his recruitment, as well as most other Ole Miss recruitments.

“I think Frank (Wilson) is a good guy. He keeps the main thing the main thing. I like what they’re building over there. Him and Pete I’ve talked to a lot of times. I’m just ready to get to visit down there and actually see what they’re working on and possibly be a part of it.”

Between Wilson’s reputation, Golding’s approach, and the chance to follow the Mississippi‑to‑Oxford pipeline, Ole Miss checks more boxes for Bobo than people might realize.

Bobo plans to release a top five before May, and Ole Miss is in strong position to make the cut. His April 1 visit will matter. Not as a make‑or‑break moment, but as a chance for him to see whether the culture he talks about actually matches what’s happening inside the building.

And with a junior season that included 1,726 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, he’s going to have options. He knows it, too:

“I’m a home run hitter. I can run between the tackles and outside the tackles… I’m more like a 50-yarder who gets you one (touchdown) in one play type of guy.”

The question now is which program can convince him it’s the right place to grow on the field and everywhere else.