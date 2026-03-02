Ole Miss Slips in Polls After 1-2 Weekend at BRUCE BOLT College Classic

Ole Miss’ time in the land of ranked college baseball teams was short-lived.

After a disappointing trip to Houston for the BRUCE BOLT College Classic that saw the Rebels go 1-2, the top 25 rankings moved them down and, in case, out of the top 25.

Ole Miss dropped out of D1Baseball’s Top 25 Rankings that were released Monday morning. Baseball America kept the Rebels in its rankings, but dropped them six spots to No. 17.

Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Ole Miss:

“After surging to No. 11 with an 8-0 start, Ole Miss faltered in Week 3 with a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Baylor on Friday and a 9-2 defeat to then-No. 16 Coastal Carolina to close its weekend in Houston. The loss to the Chanticleers marked the Rebels’ first game against ranked competition this season.

“Sophomore righthander Cade Townsend set career highs in innings pitched (five) and strikeouts (nine) in a dominant Saturday start against Ohio State. Townsend has 25 strikeouts against two walks with a 0.66 ERA over 13.2 innings to start his draft year.”

Ole Miss should get back to its winning ways this week, but games against Memphis and North Alabama, plus a three-game weekend series against Evansville likely won’t be enough to move the Rebels back into the top 25.

However, considering what Ole Miss has scheduled the following week (at No. 10 Southern Miss, at No. 3 Texas), winning those five games are very important.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

UCLA, 9-2 LSU, 11-1 Texas, 11-0 Mississippi State, 11-1 Georgia Tech, 11-1 Arkansas, 9-3 Auburn, 9-2 North Carolina, 11-1-1 Florida, 11-1 Southern Miss, 10-1 Georgia, 10-2 Oklahoma, 10-2 NC State, 10-1 Clemson, 10-1 Wake Forest, 11-1 Coastal Carolina, 7-4 TCU, 6-5 Oregon State, 6-4 Tennessee, 8-3 Florida State, 8-2 Kentucky, 9-2 Texas A&M, 10-1 West Virginia, 8-2 Miami, 10-2 UTSA, 10-1

Baseball America Top 25