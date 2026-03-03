Ole Miss Adds Ex- Appalachian State, Kentucky Kicker from Transfer Portal

Ole Miss, apparently, wasn’t done working the transfer portal.

News of Appalachian State kicker Jackson Moore committing to Ole Miss surfaced Tuesday, first reported by Chris Hummer, giving the Rebels another experienced leg in the room heading into 2026.

It’s not a flashy pickup, but it’s a steady one and it adds depth behind a position group that already feels pretty secure.

Moore comes to Oxford after one season with Appalachian State, where he went 4-for-6 on field goals and hit both of his attempts from over 40 yards out. He was perfect on extra points and previously spent a year at Kentucky, redshirting as a freshman. At 5‑foot‑10 and 180 pounds, he’s a technically clean kicker with a strong enough leg to handle mid‑range attempts and kickoff duties if needed.

He may be asked to do the later of those considering who the Rebels already have on the roster.

Ole Miss doesn’t need a new starter. Sugar Bowl hero Lucas Carneiro is back, and punter/kicker Oscar Bird stuck around too. (And, yes, you-know-who tried to bring both of them with him to the bayou.)

Their decision to stay with Pete Golding gives the Rebels stability, and Moore’s addition gives them insurance.

We can only speculate about what Moore’s role will be. Carneiro will handle field goal kicking duties, while Bird will handle the punting ones. That means Moore could just be a backup, reserve, future-starter or he could be asked to do kickoffs. That’d put less strain on Carneiro or Bird.

Moore arrives with a solid résumé from his high school days. A four‑star kicker according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, he was a four‑year starter at Marvin Ridge (N.C.) and hit 7-of-10 field goals as a senior while staying perfect on PATs. He earned multiple first‑team all‑state honors and was named 4A Southern Carolina Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.