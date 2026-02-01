Ole Miss Adds Auburn WR Horatio Fields to No. 2 Transfer Portal Class

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and his staff are hitting the high school recruiting trail hard this week, but there’s still work being done in the transfer portal.

The Rebels’ No. 2-rated transfer portal class added one more to its ranks Saturday night when former Auburn wide receiver Horatio Fields announced his commitment to Ole Miss on his social media account.

Fields caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown with Auburn before suffering a season-ending injury in September. Before that, Fields played at Wake Forest where he caught 44 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

Ole Miss lost four of its top five pass catchers from last season, which necessitated some reinforcements from the transfer portal. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright and wide receivers Harrison Wallace and De’Zhaun Stribling are off to the NFL. Veteran wideout Cayden Lee followed quarterback Austin Simmons in transferring to Missouri.

Along with Fields, Ole Miss added Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer and Cameron Miller in the transfer portal to join Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Caleb Cunningham already at Ole Miss. Fields is primarily an outside receiver as are Cook and Gill. Spencer and Miller are more experienced in the slot.

