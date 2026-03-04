Ole Miss Adds Four-Star Receiver Cade Cooper to Key Official Visit Weekend

As official visits are scheduled and announced over the last few weeks, one thing has become clear: the weekend of May 29 is shaping up to be a real checkpoint for Ole Miss’ wide receiver recruiting board.

Cade Cooper jumping onto that visit list only reinforces the idea that the Rebels are loading up that stretch with players they genuinely want to move on.

Cooper, a four‑star from Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania, is the latest name to circle May 29 on his calendar. He’s a Top‑50 wideout with a national offer sheet, steady production, and the kind of frame that tends to age well in the SEC.

Ole Miss has been in consistent contact, and getting him in for a multi‑day stay is exactly the kind of momentum you want heading into the summer.

But what makes this weekend interesting isn’t just Cooper; it’s the cluster forming around him.

Miguel Whitley, Braylon Calais, and Sheldon Isaac are all scheduled to be in Oxford at the same time. That’s a wide‑receiver‑heavy lineup, and it’s not accidental.

When a staff groups priority targets together, it usually means two things: they want to build peer‑to‑peer chemistry, and they want to create a little competitive urgency. Both tend to work in their favor.

Cooper fits neatly into that picture. He’s coming off a junior season with 44 catches, 644 yards, and six touchdowns, and he’s already got Notre Dame lined up for an official in June. He’s not a player Ole Miss can slow‑play, and they aren’t trying to. Getting him in early before the summer rush really hits is a smart move.

BREAKING: Class Of 2027 4⭐ WR Cade Cooper has officially set an Official Visit to Notre Dame for June 12th-14th! Notre Dame offered the Malvern Prep Star WR back on January 30th. He ranks as the #226 Overall Player & #32 WR in the 2027 Class. pic.twitter.com/O2ajV3yfZ6 — Ryan Fravel (@Fravel_Ryan) February 25, 2026

The broader takeaway is that Ole Miss seems to be treating late May as a tone‑setter. If you’re going to make a push at multiple wideouts, stacking them on the same weekend gives you a chance to show off the offense, the staff, and the vision in one concentrated burst.

It also gives you a clearer read on who’s serious about the Rebels and who’s just browsing.

Cooper’s addition doesn’t change the weekend, it just sharpens the point.

Ole Miss is making wide receiver a priority, and May 29 is the first real test of how much traction they can build.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

May 1-3: Easton Royal, WR

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

May 29-31: Cade Cooper, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5-7: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 5-7: Aden Starling, WR

June 5-7: DJ Dotson, OL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE

June 19-21: Dylan Haley, DB