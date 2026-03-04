Rebels Set June Official Visit With 2027 WR Committed to Vanderbilt

Ole Miss getting Jeremiah Douglas on campus in mid‑June doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s the kind of development that usually tells you a staff is very much in the fight.

When a committed prospect carves out an official visit, especially one committed to an SEC rival, it’s rarely a courtesy. It’s interest, plain and simple, and it gives the Rebels a real window to make their case.

Douglas has been one of the more active names in the 2027 cycle this offseason. Vanderbilt still holds his commitment, and Clark Lea’s staff has done a good job keeping him engaged, but the list of programs trying to pry him loose keeps growing.

NEW: Texas is the school best positioned to flip three-star WR Jeremiah Douglas from Vanderbilt @Horns247 | #HookEm (VIP)🔗: https://t.co/iCBgxktEce pic.twitter.com/7PsbcPm7Bm — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 3, 2026

Texas has picked up buzz. LSU and SMU are still hanging around. And Ole Miss has been steady throughout, keeping communication up and making sure Douglas knows he’s a priority.

“Coach (L’Damian) Washington has been consistent in his communication,” Douglas said. “Been keeping their foot hard on the gas and make it known I’m wanted at their program. What excited me is the new staff they have brought in. There’s a lot of knowledge and experience.”

The Rebels landing an official visit for June 12-14 fits that pattern. It’s not a surprise, but it is meaningful.

Official visits are where relationships either solidify or fade, and Ole Miss will get Douglas in Oxford at a time when staffs are trying to set the tone for the rest of the summer.

For a player who caught 66 passes for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall, that’s the kind of opportunity you want if you’re trying to flip a commitment.

3-Star WR & @VandyFootball Commit Jeremiah Douglas (@M1AH_D) was a standout at the @UANextFootball Camp. A smooth runner and great catcher. I would say he had the best rep in the gauntlet drill. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/npLja8WanC — Michael Pevia (@MichaelPevia_) March 2, 2026

Douglas has the profile that tends to stay fluid deep into a cycle. He had a productive junior year, received national offers, and got enough SEC attention to keep things interesting. Vanderbilt has held firm so far, but the door is open just enough for other programs to keep pushing.

And that’s really the point here: Ole Miss getting this visit is a good sign.

It doesn’t mean Douglas is flipping tomorrow, and it doesn’t mean the Rebels are suddenly the favorite. It just means they’re in the mix in a real way, with a chance to make their pitch face‑to‑face.