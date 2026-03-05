Rebels to Host Fast-Rising 2028 Star Giovanni Tuggle in March

Ole Miss is settling into a busy March, and one of the storylines on the board is the program’s push for 2028 talent.

The Rebels are set to host several priority names this month, but none come with a brighter spotlight than Giovanni Tuggle, the top safety in the class and one of the fastest‑rising prospects in the country.

Tuggle, a four‑star out of Winder, Ga., will be in Oxford on March 17, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, for an unofficial visit as Pete Golding and the staff try to plant an early flag in his recruitment. It’s still early in the 2028 cycle, but Tuggle has already built the kind of résumé that forces programs to get involved sooner rather than later.

As a freshman in 2024, he jumped onto the radar with 39 tackles and six interceptions across eight varsity games against high‑end Georgia competition.

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits. He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program. VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

His sophomore season only strengthened the buzz: 74 tackles, four picks, five pass breakups, and a handful of impact plays around the line of scrimmage.

At 6‑foot and 180 pounds, he’s already shown the instincts and production that make him one of the most coveted young defensive backs in the country.

That’s reflected in his spring travel schedule, which reads like a national contender roll call:

Clemson — March 6

Alabama — March 9

Ohio State — March 12

Ole Miss — March 17

Georgia — March 19

Texas A&M — March 24

Texas — March 26

Nebraska — March 27

Florida State — March 31

Florida — April 2

Oregon — April 11

Georgia, being the in‑state heavyweight, will naturally loom large. But Ole Miss getting a mid‑March visit gives the Rebels a real shot to make an impression before this recruitment fully takes off.

With Tuggle’s profile rising and his calendar filling quickly, March becomes an important window for Ole Miss to show where it fits in the early picture.

The Rebels will have plenty of talent on campus this month, but Tuggle is one of the headliners and one of the clearest opportunities to build long‑term momentum in the 2028 cycle.