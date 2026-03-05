Ole Miss Offers Rising 2028 Safety as Recruitment Explodes

Ole Miss has made it pretty clear this offseason that defensive back recruiting isn’t something they plan to ease into.

They’re hitting the high school ranks hard, and not just for the next class. They’re already deep into evaluating 2028 prospects.

One of the newest names on that board: Birmingham safety CJ Craig‑Jones, who has gone from under‑the‑radar to nationally recruited in a matter of weeks.

Craig‑Jones is only heading into his junior season, but the 6‑foot‑3, 185‑pound defender has seen his recruitment explode as more schools get eyes on his film. Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Colorado have all offered recently, with Ole Miss and Oregon jumping in on the same day.

Big day for CJ Craig-James – Kentucky, Ole Miss and Oregon offered the 2028 SAF out of Parker HS in Birmingham, Ala. Profile: https://t.co/mr8saAelXR@ALLGASATHLETES pic.twitter.com/j634TASO4j — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 5, 2026

It’s the kind of rapid rise that tends to happen when a long, athletic defensive back suddenly isn’t a secret anymore.

For Ole Miss, it fits a pattern. Pete Golding and his staff have been aggressive with defensive backs across multiple classes, stacking evaluations and getting in early on prospects with size and range. Craig‑Jones checks both boxes. His frame stands out immediately, and his ability to cover ground in the open field has made him one of the more intriguing young DBs in the Southeast.

His spring visit schedule reflects how quickly things have picked up. He’s set to see:

Vanderbilt on March 14

Mississippi State on March 24

Vanderbilt again on March 26

Florida on March 28

South Carolina on April 4

Georgia on April 11

Georgia Tech on April 12

Florida offered 2028 safety CJ Craig-James on Feb. 17. He’s set to be on campus on March 28 for a spring practice. ➡️: https://t.co/yR6Na4XfU8 pic.twitter.com/8nExMSFK1d — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) February 25, 2026

Ole Miss isn’t on that list yet, but the staff is working to get him to Oxford sometime this offseason.

Given how many SEC programs are already lining up for him and how early this is in his process getting him on campus would be a meaningful step.

This is the kind of recruitment that shows where Ole Miss is putting its energy.

They’re not just chasing the top DBs in the current cycle; they’re building out the next wave, identifying length and versatility early, and trying to get in before the rest of the league crowds the room.