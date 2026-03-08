Ole Miss Schedules Official Visit With Rising Louisiana Athlete

Ole Miss keeps stacking official visits for early May, and the latest name on the list is Baton Rouge athlete Mason Moore. He’s been one of those under‑the‑radar guys for most of his high school career, but the interest around him has been steady—and it’s starting to pick up as more staffs get eyes on him.

Pete Golding and the Rebels have been pushing hardest, and now they’ll get Moore on campus the weekend of May 1-3. That’s becoming a key stretch for Ole Miss as they sort out their 2027 board, and Moore is clearly in that priority tier.

The 5‑foot‑10, 165‑pounder has offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Southern and others, but Ole Miss has been the most consistent presence. In fact, Moore recently told 247Sports that the Rebels are out in front for him right now, which makes this visit feel even more important.

“I like the culture (at Ole Miss),” Moore said to Rebels247. “One of my favorite teachers went there too and she’s always talking about it and how she enjoyed it so much. It kind of had me looking at the pros and cons of it…Just how the program has been going in an upward direction (as well).”

Of course, new running backs coach Frank Wilson is playing a significant role in the recruitment of another Louisiana recruit.

“(Wilson) and my dad know each other pretty well,” Moore explained. “He hit me up a couple weeks ago and that’s when we got my official visit scheduled. Just been staying in contact really.”

Moore had an injury-shortened 2025 season, but still managed to record 22 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three interceptions. The year before as a sophomore saw Moore get 39 tackles, seven TFLs, one sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and six pass breakups.

2027 safety Mason Moore 👀👀 Interception! Central (BR) continues making HUGE plays on both sides of the ball. Wildcats trying to build on its 14-0 lead early. pic.twitter.com/uUtqQSYpYU — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) December 14, 2024

It’s still early in the cycle, but Ole Miss is starting to show its hand with who they want on campus first. Moore locking in a trip this early says plenty about where he stands—and how seriously the Rebels are taking his recruitment.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

April 16-19: Taelyn Mayo, DB

May 1-3: Easton Royal, WR

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

May 29-31: Miguel Whitley, WR

May 29-31: Cade Cooper, WR

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 5-7: Tra’Von Hall (Committed to Oklahoma)

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 5-7: Mitchell Turner, DL

June 5-7: Benny Easter Jr., WR (Committed to Texas Tech)

June 5-7: Aden Starling, WR

June 5-7: DJ Dotson, OL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE

June 19-21: Dylan Haley, DB