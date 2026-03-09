Ole Miss Lands Extra Visit From Fast-Rising Defensive Line Target

Every recruiting cycle has a few moments that make you stop and think, “Okay, this might actually be happening.” For Ole Miss, the latest one came with a simple update: Marvin Nguetsop is coming to Oxford twice in the coming months.

The St. Thomas More (Conn.) three‑star edge rusher already had an official visit locked in for June. That alone put the Rebels in a strong spot. But now he’s added an unofficial visit for March 20, right in the middle of a jam‑packed travel schedule.

When a national recruit with a coast‑to‑coast offer list circles back for extra face time, it usually means the school is doing something right.

Nguetsop’s rise has been one of the more interesting storylines in the 2027 class. Born in Germany, moved to the U.S. last year, and now sitting at 6‑foot‑7, 275 pounds with the kind of frame that makes defensive line coaches perk up.

He turned heads at the Navy All‑American Bowl in January, and since then the pursuit has only intensified. And Ole Miss keeps showing up in the right places.

His spring schedule reads like a fan’s dream road trip:

Kentucky: March 13

Ohio State: March 14

Michigan: March 16

Michigan State: March 17

South Carolina: March 18

Georgia: March 19

Ole Miss: March 20

Tennessee: March 21

UCLA: April 14

That’s a lot of miles, a lot of coaches, and a lot of pitches. But the Rebels getting a dedicated day in the middle of that run after already securing the June 19-21 official visit is the part that matters.

Unofficial visits are where relationships grow. Official visits are where decisions get shaped. When a player gives you both, and in that order, it’s usually a sign you’re sticking in his mind.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss staff have been aggressive here, and it’s paying off. They identified Nguetsop early, stayed consistent, and now they’re getting him back on campus months before the official. That’s how you stay in the fight for a national‑level edge rusher.

There’s still a long way to go, and his list is crowded with heavy hitters. But if you’re Ole Miss, you take the hint. When a kid with this many options keeps choosing to see you twice, you’re doing something right.

And in a recruitment that’s only getting busier, that extra visit might end up being the detail that matters most.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits