Ole Miss Reportedly Among Top Programs for Dynamic Texas Playmaker

Alvin Mosley is still chasing a state basketball title this weekend, but once that wraps, his attention shifts fully to football recruiting. And Ole Miss is sitting in a pretty good spot as things stand.

The four star wide receiver from Almeta Crawford in Rosharon, Texas is one of the most dynamic multi sport athletes in the Rivals300.

He has options, plenty of them, but Ole Miss and Texas continue to look like two of the programs most seriously in the mix, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. Both are set to host him for spring visits and again for official visits in June.

It’s been a long ride and I’ve been blessed to have some great coaches and teammates through my basketball career I will remember these moments as I prepare to leave for school early BIG thanks @CI_5 @ACHS_BoysBball @CoozElite3 coaches and all my brothers on that team,… pic.twitter.com/HeW7xRAQrd — 4⭐️Alvin “A1” Mosley (@AlvinMosley_3) March 14, 2026

For Ole Miss, the relationship piece seems to be doing a lot of the work. Mosley has connected early and often with lead recruiter L’Damian Washington, and that bond has only grown since January.

“Coach Washington came to see me two times this spring during the Open Period. That really showed me a lot about how much he really wants me,” Mosley told Rivals. “We’ve been on the phone every two days talking. We’ll finally see each other again this spring, and what excites me is that he’s excited to play as a freshman. I want to be one of those freshmen who come on the field and play early in the SEC.”

NEW: Two favorites have emerged for 4-star WR Alvin Mosley with pivotal visits now in the works, @samspiegs reports✈️ Intel: https://t.co/7x5K200uu0 pic.twitter.com/bzQLTfYwsu — Rivals (@Rivals) March 13, 2026

Mosley will be back in Oxford this spring and has already locked in an official visit for June 5-7. He said he wants to get a deeper feel for the program when he returns.

“Whenever I go up there, I want to see more things,” he said. “With the team, what they’re about, and get a better feel.”

Texas is not going anywhere either. The Longhorns have been involved from the start and continue to push hard. Mosley has an official visit scheduled for June 12 through 14 and expects to be back on campus before then.

“They’re hitting me up all the time, calling me and also my family, too,” Mosley said. “They’re keeping it real. Coach Chris Jackson tells me what I really need to work on to get even more developed before I get up there. I love the culture up there.”

Houston is also making a strong effort to keep him close to home, with more spring visits planned. Tennessee, Auburn and TCU are working to get him on campus as well.

Mosley’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the more competitive battles in the region, and Ole Miss is firmly in the thick of it as he moves into the next phase of his process.