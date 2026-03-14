Ole Miss Can’t Find Offense in 3-1 Loss to No. 2 Texas

Life in the SEC doesn’t give you many breathers, and Ole Miss is feeling that reality more than most right now.

No. 2 Texas became the second straight top‑five opponent on the Rebels’ schedule, and once again, Ole Miss was right there in the middle of a winnable game.

But “close” doesn’t show up in the standings, and Friday’s 3‑1 loss in Austin was another reminder of how thin the margins are in this league.

Texas jumped ahead early with a run in the first, two more in the second and that was basically the difference. Against the No. 2 team in the country, spotting them a three‑run cushion is a tough way to start a night.

But credit to Ole Miss for settling in and refusing to let things unravel.

Kyra Aycock was a big part of that. After the second inning, she looked like a completely different pitcher, stringing together four straight scoreless frames and allowing just one hit the rest of the way.

The defense backed her up with a slick putout‑and‑rundown double play in the fourth, the kind of sequence that keeps a game from getting away.

The problem (and it’s becoming a familiar one) is finding enough offense against elite pitching.

The Rebels had their chances. A promising third‑inning rally disappeared when a hard‑hit ball up the middle turned into a double play.

In the sixth, Mackenzie Pickens finally broke through with a no‑doubt homer to left, and Persy Llamas followed with a single to bring the tying run to the plate. But that was as close as Ole Miss got.

Big Mack Energy 😌 Pickens homers to left field to give the Rebs a run! @kenziepickens x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/wbKbOL86rL — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 14, 2026

Even in the seventh, Kennedy Bunker nearly dropped in a blooper to spark something, but Texas closed it out without letting a runner reach.

So here Ole Miss sits: 19‑9 overall, 0‑4 in the SEC, and still searching for that breakthrough moment against the league’s best.

The encouraging part is they’re not getting run off the field. They hung with No. 4 Alabama last weekend. They hung with No. 2 Texas last night. These games are competitive. They’re just missing the one swing or one inning that flips the result.

There’s still time to find it, and still two more chances this weekend to hand Texas a rare loss.

Game two is Saturday at noon on SECN+.