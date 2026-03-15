Ole Miss Strikes First but No. 2 Texas Pulls Away in SEC Series

Life in the SEC doesn’t slow down for anyone, and Ole Miss is feeling every bit of that right now.

Saturday was another reminder that even when you land the first punch, the heavyweights in this league usually have a counter ready. No. 2 Texas certainly did.

For a brief moment, the Rebels looked like the team dictating the pace. Cassie Reasner set the table in the second inning, Taylor Roman cashed her in with a clean RBI double, and Ole Miss had a 1‑0 lead on the No. 2 team in the country.

On the road. In front of a packed house. It was the kind of start that makes you sit up a little straighter.

But this is the SEC, and early leads don’t come with any guarantees.

Texas answered immediately, then stacked on a three‑run third and another three‑run fourth. Suddenly that 1‑0 edge had turned into a 7‑1 hole, and the afternoon took on a familiar shape.

To their credit, the Rebels didn’t fold. Roman kept swinging like she had no interest in the scoreboard, launching a sixth‑inning homer off the apartment windows beyond left. She finished 3‑for‑3 and a triple shy of the cycle. That’s about as strong a day as you can have when the game around you keeps tilting the other way.

THE T-RO SHOW 🎬 Roman homers to left field adding a run to the board!@TaylorRoman2686 x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/0vQT5EdBlI — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 14, 2026

Ole Miss even made things interesting for a minute. Grace Thompson singled, Laylonna Applin and Rachel Connors drew back‑to‑back walks, and suddenly the bases were loaded with one out.

A big swing there could’ve changed the tone of the whole afternoon. Instead, Texas shut the door, then added a three‑run homer of its own to put the game out of reach for good.

So here the Rebels are: 0‑5 in SEC play, two games into a series against one of the best teams in the country, and still searching for that breakthrough moment.

They’re competing. They’re getting runners on. They’re showing flashes. But flashes don’t win you many weekends in this league.

Ole Miss gets one more shot at Texas on Sunday. Another chance to prove they’re closer than the scores suggest. Another chance to show they can hang in a conference that rarely gives you anything easy.

Life in the SEC stays rough. The Rebels are learning that in real time.