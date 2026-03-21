How to Watch Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Kentucky in Series Finale

Ole Miss is one win away from salvaging its weekend series against No. 15 Kentucky, but getting there will require more than another strong night on the mound.

The Rebels dropped Friday’s game 3-1 despite a gritty pitching effort, undone by one costly inning and a quiet performance at the plate.

Now, with the series finale set for Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field, Ole Miss has a chance to reset and respond.

With favorable weather and a manageable pitching matchup ahead, the focus shifts squarely to the offense and whether the Rebels can generate enough production to back what has been a steady showing from their staff.

Game Two Recap

Ole Miss didn’t have its usual pitching setup available Friday night against No. 15 Kentucky, but the Rebels still put together a performance that should have been enough.

Hudson Calhoun, making his first collegiate start, cruised through three innings before a fourth‑inning error opened the door for Kentucky’s only real burst of offense. All three runs in the inning were unearned, and Calhoun still finished with seven strikeouts. JP Robertson and Landon Waters kept Kentucky quiet the rest of the way.

.@LandonWaters9 keeps them off the board…B9 on deck pic.twitter.com/Yrh1FNcFw7 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 21, 2026

The problem was the bats. Ole Miss managed only four hits, and outside of Austin Fawley’s solo home run, nothing ever clicked.

The Rebels went 3-for-26 outside of that swing and never generated sustained pressure. Kentucky’s fourth inning held up, handing Ole Miss a 3-1 loss despite another solid night on the mound.

Weather Forecast

It’ll be hard to best the weather for the series finale if weather forecasts are accurate. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be “sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.”

Overall, the weather has been very nice for this SEC series and it’s led to what should be an exciting afternoon of baseball.

Kentucky

Out

C/UT #4 Alex Duffey

P #21 Chase Alderman

P #30 Bryson Treichel

Ole Miss

Game Time Decision

P #10 Cade Townsend

How to Watch: No. 15 Kentucky at Ole Miss

Pitching Matchup

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Hayden Federico, CF Judd Utermark, 3B Tristan Bissetta, RF Will Furniss, 1B Collin Reuter, DH Dom Decker, 2B Daniel Pacella, LF Austin Fawley, C Brayden Randle, SS

roll call 📝 pic.twitter.com/DlJk9eqsNG — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 21, 2026

Kentucky Batting Lineup