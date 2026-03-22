Ole Miss Run-Ruled by Oklahoma, Still Searching for First SEC Win

There is no shame in losing to Oklahoma. Everybody knows what that program is.

They are the Alabama of college softball, and they make a lot of good teams look ordinary. But a loss is still a loss, and Ole Miss is still searching for its first SEC win after a 10-0 run rule loss on Saturday.

For four innings, though, the Rebels hung in there.

Kyra Aycock did what she usually does and kept Ole Miss steady early. She worked around traffic in the first, limited the damage in the second when a possible double play turned into a collision at second, and then put up a clean third.

Even when Oklahoma pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with a solo shot, Aycock answered with two strikeouts to keep the game within reach.

That was the story for a while. Ole Miss wasn’t scoring, but it wasn’t folding either.

The fifth inning felt like a chance to shift the momentum. Cassie Reasner led off with a single, Ryan Starr got plunked, and suddenly the Rebels had two runners in scoring position with one out.

Against a team like Oklahoma, you have to cash in those moments. Ole Miss didn’t, and the Sooners made the Rebels pay.

Oklahoma stretched the lead to 5-0 in the top half of that same inning, then broke things open with five more in the sixth. That is what they do. They pressure you until something cracks, and once it does, they pile on. Ole Miss tried to spark something late with Persy Llamas picking up her second hit of the day, but nothing came of it.

So here the Rebels are at 0-7 in SEC play. The schedule has not been kind, and Oklahoma is not the team you want to see when you are trying to reset.

Still, the standings do not care who you played. At some point, Ole Miss has to turn competitive stretches into actual results.

They get another shot at the Sooners on Sunday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

It is a tough matchup, but the Rebels need to show they can steady themselves and find a way to stay in the fight.