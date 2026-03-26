Ole Miss Finds Some Relief, But Reality Awaits in Knoxville

Ole Miss needed a night like this.

A clean, comfortable 11-0 win over UAB, wrapped up in five innings, where the offense finally breathed a little and the pitching never blinked.

After the last few weeks, nobody in Oxford is turning down a stress-free evening.

But it’s also hard to ignore the bigger picture. The Rebels are now 21-14 overall and still sitting at 0-9 in the SEC. Beating UAB is good for morale, but it doesn’t change the reality of what’s waiting for them this weekend in Knoxville.

For one night, though, Ole Miss looked like a team that could exhale.

The second inning set the tone—Cassie Reasner walked, Laylonna Applin launched a two-run shot, and the lineup just kept stringing things together. Ryan Starr walked and stole a bag, Taylor Malvin drove her in, and then Mackenzie Pickens and Persy Llamas added back-to-back RBI singles. Five runs before UAB could settle in.

The third inning wasn’t much kinder to the Blazers. Reasner doubled, Applin walked, and starting pitcher Emilee Boyer helped her own cause with an RBI single. Starr swiped another base, Malvin brought home another run, and suddenly it was 7-0 with no signs of slowing down.

By the fourth, Ole Miss had fully shifted into “let’s end this early” mode. Pickens singled, Llamas got plunked, and Reasner added an RBI single.

Then came the swing everyone will remember. Freshman Rachel Connors turning on a pitch and sending her first collegiate home run over the right-center wall. A three-run shot, an 11-0 lead, and a dugout full of teammates waiting for her at the plate.

FIRST CAREER HOMER 🎉 Rachel Connors scores a three-run homer!#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/8yWBYRzqXJ — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 25, 2026

Boyer and Lilly Whitten handled the rest, combining for five strikeouts and allowing just one hit. It was the kind of outing that makes everything look simple.

But here’s the thing: nothing about this weekend will be simple.

Tennessee is ranked No. 4 for a reason, and the Rebels haven’t found a way to break through in SEC play yet. They’ve shown flashes. There’ve been innings where the offense clicks, stretches where the pitching settles in, but the consistency hasn’t been there against the league’s top-tier teams.

So yes, Wednesday was a good night. Ole Miss needed to see the ball leave the yard, needed to see runners flying around the bases, needed to feel what it’s like to control a game from start to finish. That matters.

It just doesn’t erase the challenge ahead.

The Rebels head to Knoxville for three games starting Friday evening, and if they’re going to change the narrative of their SEC season, it has to start there. Tennessee won’t give them anything. Ole Miss will have to take it.

For now, though, they’ll take the win. It’s been a while since one came this easy.