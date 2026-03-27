Ole Miss is Bringing in Several Elite Prospects This Weekend

If you’re looking for a snapshot of how Ole Miss is trending on the recruiting trail, this weekend is a pretty good place to start.

The Rebels are hosting some of the most talented prospects in the country, and the visitor list says plenty about the kind of reach the staff is trying to build.

Two names in particular stand out today: five-star edge rusher Jalanie George and four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt.

Both are in Oxford, both are national-level recruits, and both give Ole Miss a chance to make an impression at positions the program has prioritized.

Let’s start with George, because his rise has been one of the biggest stories in the 2028 class.

The Goodyear, Arizona product has climbed all the way to the No. 1 overall spot in the cycle, and his offer list looks exactly like you’d expect. Florida, USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Arizona State. Pretty much every major program with a pulse has already made its pitch.

🚨NEW🚨 EDGE Jalanie George ranks No. 2 and 5-stars in the initial 2028 Rivals300. https://t.co/gzYz0TWN1w pic.twitter.com/yYpS4wNn5L — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Ole Miss is in that group too, and Pete Golding will get his shot today.

George is in the middle of a busy SEC swing that includes Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU and Texas A&M. He’s already visited Athens and Auburn, and he’ll hit Baton Rouge and College Station next. Oxford is right in the middle of that run.

George has the frame and production to match the hype.

As a freshman he posted 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups and an interception.

Britt is another big-time visitor, and his recruitment has been busy in its own way. The four-star wideout from Lausanne Collegiate in Tennessee has been on the move since receiving an offer from the previous Ole Miss staff, and he’s back in Oxford again this weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked No. 219 nationally in the 2027 class and sits as the No. 29 wide receiver in the country. After this stop, he’ll head to Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Arkansas for more unofficial visits before shifting into official visit season.

“I have three official visits set up,” Britt said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Clemson May 29 to June 1, Missouri June 5 to 7 and Texas Tech June 19 to 21. The top two schools coming at me the hardest right now are Missouri and Clemson.”

Ole Miss is working to stay in that mix, and getting him back on campus gives the staff another chance to build momentum before those officials begin.

So yes, it’s only March, and yes, these recruitments will stretch out for months, or a full year for George.

But when you look around Oxford today and see the level of talent walking through the building, it’s hard not to notice the direction things are trending.

The Rebels are swinging at the top of the board, and weekends like this are how you stay in those conversations.