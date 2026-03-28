How to Watch No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss on Saturday

Friday night nearly ended perfectly for No. 18 Ole Miss and would’ve put the pressure on No. 6 Mississippi State for the rest of the weekend.

But a ninth inning rally by the Bulldogs switched that. Now its the Rebels who have the pressure on them and it’s not going to be easy.

Mississippi State is set to start arguably its best weekend starter in Tomas Valincius, who hasn’t allowed an earned and struck out 21 batters in his first two SEC appearances, and the wind is expected to help keep fly balls inside the field of play.

Here’s everything to know about Saturday afternoon’s rivalry series game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Game 1 Recap

Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley each launched home runs for the Rebels. Fawley put Ole Miss ahead in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer. His third of the season traveled 344 feet into the pocket of the left field bullpen. After a scoreless eighth, the Bulldogs reclaimed the lead in the top half of the ninth. Mississippi State strung together a single, a double, and a triple in consecutive at-bats to tack two runs on the board, which would be the deciding factor of the game.

Weather Forecast

For a second-straight game, the wind at Swayze Field won’t be conducive to hitting home runs. So, we may be in for another similar game as Friday night’s. According to the National Weather Service, it will be “sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.” That’s the same direction and strength as yesterday’s forecast.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

Ole Miss

Game Time Decision

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Rivalry round 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7c23LRVud3 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 28, 2026

Pitching Matchup

LHP Tomas Valincius (5-0, 1.04 ERA, .87 WHIP) vs. RHP Hudson Calhoun (1-1, 3.60 ERA, .96 WHIP)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Hayden Federico, CF Judd Utermark, 3B Tristan Bissetta, RF Collin Reuter, DH Will Furniss, 1B Topher Jones, LF Dom Decker, 2B Austin Fawley, C Brayden Randle, SS

Mississippi State Batting Lineup