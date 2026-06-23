Ole Miss players celebrate a home run in a 6-4 win against Auburn in a NCAA Super Regional game. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss players celebrate a home run in a 6-4 win against Auburn in a NCAA Super Regional game. | Ole Miss Athletics

From Unranked to Omaha: Ole Miss Earns Top-Eight Finish

BY Taylor Hodges

The 2026 season officially wrapped for Ole Miss baseball a week ago, but the real ending came Monday night in Omaha when Oklahoma finished off North Carolina to win its third national title.

With the last out of the Men’s College World Series, the book finally closed on the 2025-26 athletic year and the final Top 25 rankings started rolling out.

For Ole Miss, the climb was a long one.

The Rebels opened the year unranked in D1Baseball’s early polls and spent the first half of the season trying to prove they belonged in the national conversation. By June, they weren’t just in it. They were one of the last eight teams standing.

The stay in Omaha was brief. An 0-2 showing made Ole Miss the first team eliminated from the field, and there’s no way to dress that up. But the run to get there looked a lot like 2022.

The Rebels swept the Lincoln Regional, rolled through the Auburn Super Regional and played their way into a spot no one had penciled them into back in February.

That surge pushed Ole Miss to No. 7 in D1Baseball’s final poll, one spot ahead of Troy, the team that knocked them out and No. 8 in the final Baseball America poll.

A season that started outside the rankings ended inside the top tier of the sport, and the final numbers reflect just how far the Rebels climbed.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

  1. Oklahoma
  2. North Carolina
  3. Georgia
  4. West Virginia
  5. Texas
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Troy
  9. Auburn
  10. Georgia Tech
  11. UCLA
  12. Kansas
  13. Oregon
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Southern California
  16. Florida
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Florida State
  19. Cal Poly
  20. St. John’s
  21. Little Rock
  22. Oregon State
  23. Arkansas
  24. Southern Mississippi
  25. Oklahoma State

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

  1. Oklahoma Sooners
  2. North Carolina Tar Heels
  3. Georgia Bulldogs
  4. West Virginia Mountaineers
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. Troy Trojans
  7. Alabama Crimson Tide
  8. Ole Miss Rebels
  9. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  10. Auburn Tigers
  11. USC Trojans
  12. Oregon Ducks
  13. Kansas Jayhawks
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  16. Florida Gators
  17. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  18. Texas A&M Aggies
  19. Florida State Seminoles
  20. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  21. Arkansas Razorbacks
  22. Little Rock Trojans
  23. Cal Poly Mustangs
  24. St. John’s Red Storm
  25. Tennessee Volunteers

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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