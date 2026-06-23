From Unranked to Omaha: Ole Miss Earns Top-Eight Finish

The 2026 season officially wrapped for Ole Miss baseball a week ago, but the real ending came Monday night in Omaha when Oklahoma finished off North Carolina to win its third national title.

With the last out of the Men’s College World Series, the book finally closed on the 2025-26 athletic year and the final Top 25 rankings started rolling out.

For Ole Miss, the climb was a long one.

The Rebels opened the year unranked in D1Baseball’s early polls and spent the first half of the season trying to prove they belonged in the national conversation. By June, they weren’t just in it. They were one of the last eight teams standing.

The stay in Omaha was brief. An 0-2 showing made Ole Miss the first team eliminated from the field, and there’s no way to dress that up. But the run to get there looked a lot like 2022.

The Rebels swept the Lincoln Regional, rolled through the Auburn Super Regional and played their way into a spot no one had penciled them into back in February.

That surge pushed Ole Miss to No. 7 in D1Baseball’s final poll, one spot ahead of Troy, the team that knocked them out and No. 8 in the final Baseball America poll.

A season that started outside the rankings ended inside the top tier of the sport, and the final numbers reflect just how far the Rebels climbed.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Oklahoma North Carolina Georgia West Virginia Texas Alabama Ole Miss Troy Auburn Georgia Tech UCLA Kansas Oregon Mississippi State Southern California Florida Texas A&M Florida State Cal Poly St. John’s Little Rock Oregon State Arkansas Southern Mississippi Oklahoma State

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings