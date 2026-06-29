Ole Miss Keeps Stockpiling Power Arms With Latest Portal Commitment

Ole Miss keeps stacking power arms, and the latest addition might fit the exact mold the Rebels have been thriving with.

Northeastern right-hander Andrew Rogovic committed to Ole Miss on Sunday, giving Mike Bianco and Joel Mangrum another pitcher with real potential.

Rogovic made 23 appearances as a sophomore, went 4-2 with a 4.31 ERA and struck out 60 batters in 39.2 innings. Opponents hit just .169 against him, and his fastball lived in the 93 to 96 range with a touch at 97. He pairs it with a cutter in the mid 80s and a curveball that sits in the low 80s.

I am entering the NCAA transfer portal from Northeastern University with 2 years of eligibility remaining. RHP Fastball 93-96 T97

Cutter 84-87

Curveball 78-82 2026 stats(CAA play)

39 2/3IP (22 1/3)

4.31ERA(1.61)

60ks(32)

1.26(0.81)

.169BAA(.122)

50% whiff rate 914-815-4009 pic.twitter.com/taO0HJpF7D — Andrew Rogovic (@RogovicAndrew) June 5, 2026

That’s the kind of arsenal you can build on.

Ole Miss has shown what it can do with arms like this. Taylor Rabe and Walker Hooks both took massive steps forward this past season, turning into reliable pieces in a bullpen that helped carry the Rebels deep into June.

Rogovic arrives with similar ingredients: strikeout stuff, a fastball that jumps, and enough feel for his secondary pitches to make hitters uncomfortable.

He also joins a portal class that looks more like a full overhaul than a simple patch job. The Rebels have already added LSU’s Mavrick Rizy, USC Upstate’s Brent Stukes, Jacksonville State’s Eli Pillsbury, Mississippi State’s Charlie Foster and Georgia Tech’s Charlie Willcox. It’s a group built around velocity, depth and competition.

Ole Miss needs it. Every offseason brings turnover, whether it’s the draft or the portal, and the SEC demands fresh arms who can miss bats. Rogovic checks that box. His 2026 numbers in CAA play were even better: a 1.61 ERA, a .122 batting average against and a 50 percent whiff rate. Those are the signs of a pitcher who can take another jump with the right development.

And Oxford has become a pretty good place for that.

Rogovic won’t be asked to reload the bullpen on his own. He’ll be part of a crowded, talented group fighting for innings.

But if the Rebels can unlock the next level of his fastball and sharpen the cutter and curveball, he has the tools to become one of the most important arms on the 2027 staff.

Ole Miss has turned potential into production before. Rogovic might be the next one to make that leap.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers