Ole Miss Hosting Weekend Creates Momentum With Top 2027 DB Prospect

Ole Miss packed its first spring practice weekend with loads of high school talent.

Dozens of top recruits made their way to Oxford for official and unofficial visits, and the staff treated Friday like an early summer showcase. It was a chance to get eyes on the program, let prospects sit in on meetings, and give them a feel for what Pete Golding and his assistants are building.

One of the players who seemed to take the biggest step forward was 2027 cornerback Stanley Peters out of Seminary. He’s been on campus before, but this trip hit differently.

Peters walked into the Manning Center expecting a routine visit and walked out talking like someone who sees Ole Miss as more than just another option.

“As soon as I walked in there the coaches showed me love instantly,” he said to Rebels247. “The first thing we did was the team meeting. They showed me everything before the meeting. It actually felt like I was a player.”

That’s the kind of reaction Ole Miss was hoping for this weekend. The staff wanted recruits to see the day to day side of the program, not just the photo shoots and facility tours.

Peters sat in on film, watched how the coaches prepared for practice, and got a sense of how he might fit into the room. It clearly landed.

“It changed my outlook big,” he said. “At first I thought it was going to be a normal visit. It was a dream come true to feel wanted. They’re all about keeping the best players in Mississippi in the Sip. They see me as a priority.”

Peters already holds offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Houston, Memphis, Southern Miss and a handful of others, and his schedule is filling up fast. He has stops lined up at Tulane, UAB, LSU, Houston and Memphis over the next few weeks.

But Ole Miss is the school he’s returning to first. He’s already set April 10 as his next trip back to Oxford.

The Rebels like his technique, his footwork and the versatility he brings as both a corner and a receiver. Peters doesn’t shy away from that confidence either.

“I feel like I have one of the best techniques in the state,” he said. “I’m not only a corner. I can play wide receiver too. If coaches want to find a real baller, come find me.”

Right now, Ole Miss is in a good spot. Peters said the Rebels are sitting near the top of his list and the staff has made it clear he’s a priority in the 2027 class.

He plans to commit sometime this summer, which makes these spring visits even more important.

Ole Miss hosted a long list of highly rated prospects this weekend, and plenty of them left impressed. Peters might have been one of the most vocal about it, though. If the goal was to make a strong early statement, the Rebels did exactly that.