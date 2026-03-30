Ole Miss Draft Watch: Three Players Projected in New 7-Round Mock

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means we’ve officially reached peak mock draft season.

This is the time of year when every big name analyst starts rolling out weekly projections that are mostly educated guesses once you get past the first few picks.

They’re not meant to be gospel. They’re meant to be fun. They’re thought exercises about what your team might do and which players might sneak into the conversation.

Most mock drafts don’t go much deeper than the first round. Some stretch into the second or third. A full seven round mock is rare, and even when someone does put one together, it’s not really about predicting who your team will take with pick No. 214.

It’s more useful for spotting which borderline prospects are trending toward being drafted at all.

So, when you pull up ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller’s latest seven round mock, keep that in mind.

Sure, scroll down and see what your team is doing with that random sixth round pick you forgot existed. But it’s also a good way to see which former Rebels are sitting on the right side of the draft‑undrafted bubble.

For Ole Miss fans, the number is three.

Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling and offensive tackle Diego Pounds all made Miller’s seven round projection. Harris landed the highest, sneaking into the late second round. Stribling showed up in the third. Pounds came off the board in the fifth.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be the only Rebels drafted. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright is the kind of player teams might keep quiet about because they don’t want to tip their hand. And plenty of players have carved out long NFL careers after going undrafted. Sometimes it even works out better because you get to pick your landing spot.

But the dream is to hear your name called. Miller thinks at least three Ole Miss players will get that moment.

Here’s a full breakdown of where he slotted each Rebel.

Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

No. 55 (Round 2) Los Angeles Chargers

“Adding a rotational defensive tackle to replace Da’Shawn Hand is a smart value play here. Harris is a massive prospect at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and he excels at blocking kicks, with six in his college career.”

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

No. 93 (Round 3) Los Angeles Rams

“The Rams are thin at wide receiver, other than Puka Nacua and an aging Davante Adams. Stribling is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft class and has big-time starter potential.”

Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

No. 173 (Round 5) Baltimore Ravens