Ole Miss vs Little Rock Baseball: How to Watch, Live Stream, Pitching Matchup

Tuesday is the annual Kids’ Day Game at Swayze Field. One thing that will look different from last year is the result the kids see. Ole Miss isn’t walking in as a top 15 team this time, and the Rebels aren’t in much danger of the same kind of surprise they took from Little Rock a year ago.

Ole Miss enters the morning unranked after getting swept at home by No. 4 Mississippi State. Last season, the Rebels were No. 11 when Little Rock came to town and left with a 7-3 win. With how Ole Miss played last week, another upset is on the table. But if the version of this team that hits like it’s playing on a little league field shows up, the kids in attendance will have plenty to cheer for.

The Rebels are hoping for the latter after going 0-for-4 last week. A win Tuesday won’t fix everything, but it would at least give them a small sigh of relief before heading to No. 21 Florida for the next SEC series.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday morning’s game.

The Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock shows up Tuesday playing pretty solid ball. The Trojans are 17-11 and already 5-1 in OVC play after sweeping Tennessee Tech to open their conference slate and taking two from Southern Indiana. They’ve shown they can score in bunches, including a couple of run-rule wins, so this lineup isn’t one to sleep on.

Kade Smith and Easton Roe have been the most consistent bats so far. Both are hitting north of .350, and Smith brings some pop with four homers. Angel Cano leads the team with five long balls, and Smith has also driven in a team-high 25 runs. Ty Rhoades is right behind him with 24, giving Little Rock a pretty balanced middle of the order.

The pitching picture on Tuesdays has been a revolving door. The Trojans have used five different starters in midweek games, though Gage Haley has gotten the ball twice. He carries a 5.73 ERA with 19 strikeouts and a 2-1 record across 11 appearances. Nic Bronzini, Malcolm Brown and Jack Cline are other arms who could factor in. Their numbers have been up and down, but all three have logged midweek innings and give Little Rock options depending on how they want to piece the night together.

Weather Forecast

It’s a good thing Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m. A game starting at the normal time in the afternoon or evening would likely be impacted by rain. That shouldn’t be case though. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday has “a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

How to Watch: Little Rock at Ole Miss

Who: Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 5-1 OVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-10, 3-6 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Tuesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 22-6

Last Meeting: Little Rock 7, Ole Miss 3

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 6 Mississippi State, 7-1

Last time out, Trojans: def. Southern Indiana, 9-4

Pitching Matchup

LHP Nic Bronzini (0-1, 11.57 ERA) vs. LHP Grayson Gibson (1-1, 2.25 ERA)

On the mound 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lFRfjR6gVp — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 31, 2026

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Judd Utermark, 3B Tristan Bissetta, RF Collin Reuter, DH Will Furniss, 1B Hayden Federico, CF Topher Jones, LF Dom Decker, 2B Austin Fawley, C Owen Paino, SS

Gibson and the guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hWCFV0b82a — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 31, 2026

Little Rock Batting Lineup