Christeen Iwuala Took the Opportunity and Ran With It

Christeen Iwuala didn’t just play in the Lilly Women’s College All‑Star Game.

She treated it like an audition and then walked out with MVP honors to make sure everyone in the building remembered her name.

If you’re a WNBA scout or someone building a roster overseas, this was the kind of performance that makes you take a second look.

Iwuala led Team Lieberman to a 72-69 win, scored a game‑high 15 points on efficient shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and looked completely at ease on a stage designed to showcase talent.

She even opened the game by scoring her team’s first four points, like she wanted to make sure nobody eased into this one.

But the real show came after halftime. That’s when she settled in, controlled the glass, and played turnover‑free basketball. She scored nine points in the second half alone and knocked down the game‑winning free throw. It’s the kind of moment that sticks with people who make decisions about contracts and training camp invites.

And the best part is she genuinely enjoyed the experience.

“The experience was incredible,” Iwuala said. “I was honestly surprised by how welcoming and engaged everyone was from the start. It felt like a true team effort, with coaches focused on helping us grow and put ourselves in the best position to succeed. It was a completely different atmosphere from other showcases I’ve attended, and I felt like I was coached really well and able to put my best foot forward.”

That’s the thing: she did put her best foot forward. This wasn’t a loose exhibition where players jog around and trade highlights.

Iwuala treated it like an opportunity, and she made the most of it. She showed touch around the rim, toughness on the boards, and the kind of energy that translates no matter what league you’re in.

Ole Miss fans already knew she had this in her. Now a few more people with clipboards and decision‑making power know it too.