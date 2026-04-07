The Number of Departures Keep Climbing for Ole Miss in the Transfer Portal

Ole Miss lost another piece of its backcourt Tuesday when senior guard Koren Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Koren Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/pZ9ZboC5Zt pic.twitter.com/qsENkYsTZJ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

Johnson played in 25 games for the Rebels this past season, making one start. He averaged 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.6 minutes per game while shooting 26.7 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from three. His role never fully materialized in Oxford, but his résumé shows he’s capable of more.

Before arriving at Ole Miss, Johnson spent the 2024-25 season at Louisville, where he appeared in only two games before redshirting. He began his career at Washington and logged 60 appearances there. His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 11.1 points per game and earned Pac‑12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Johnson becomes the sixth Rebel to hit the transfer portal following a frustrating 2025-26 season. Ole Miss finished 15-20 overall and 4-14 in SEC play, though it did make a run to the conference tournament semifinals before falling to Arkansas.

The transfer window opened April 7 and runs through April 21. Players don’t have to choose their next school by that deadline, they only have to be in the portal by then.

At this point, considering we know Ilias Kamardine and Patton Pinkins will be coming back, the only Rebels we don’t know if they’ll enter the portal or not are James Scott, Travis Perry, Zach Day and Niko Bundalo.

Ole Miss now waits to see whether this list grows, or if the roster begins to stabilize as the offseason moves forward.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Augusto Cassiá, F, 6-8, Jr.

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Koren Johnson, G, 6-2, Jr.

Tylis Jordan, F, 6-9, Fr.

Women

Outgoing