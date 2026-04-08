Ole Miss Lands Official Visit with Four-Star 2027 Cornerback

Ole Miss has been pushing to stay near the front of the line for four-star 2027 cornerback Miles Brown, and the Rebels just earned a key step in that effort.

Brown has scheduled an official visit to Oxford for May 29, one of four officials he’s lined up as his recruitment starts to take shape.

The Westview (Tenn.) standout also set officials to Tennessee (June 5), Louisville (June 12) and Kentucky (June 19). And while those are the programs currently standing out, like many other recruits making final lists, Brown made it clear he’s not closing the door on anyone.

“I haven’t completely shut everybody else down, but these are the ones standing out the most,” Brown told 247Sports’ Tyler Komis. “Of course I want to go back and see some more. These are the top-four for now.”

The timing of the Ole Miss official makes sense.

Brown is coming off an unofficial visit to Oxford last week where he got his first real look inside the Manning Center and the trip clearly left a strong impression.

He spent time around the facility, watched practice on April 3, and got the kind of face-to-face time that tends to move things forward.

“It was just nice getting to talk to the coaches one-on-one and having face-to-face,” Brown said. “That’s a big role in recruiting, getting to talk to people in person and just feel everything out. It kind of helped with everything. The way practice was structured (stood out). Everything was on point and they were getting it done in a short amount of time. They’re crisp in what they do and they’re very focused.”

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, defensive assistant Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover have been the primary contacts for the Rebels. What’s resonating with Brown is the long-term stability he sees on that side of the ball.

“For me, it’s the defensive-minded staff,” he said. “Coach Golding was the defensive coordinator before he took the head coaching job, so I know that not much is going to change there. That defense is going to be in place for a long time. They’re getting the right pieces on defense to make that defense electrifying, so I know that’s a good place to play defense at.”

Brown, listed at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, is ranked as the No. 379 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and one of Tennessee’s top players in the 2027 class. His physicality, patience and natural instincts are traits he says coaches consistently highlight.

As for what he’s looking for when it comes time to make a decision, Brown keeps it simple.

“First, it’s going to be the academics of course,” he said. “It’s also going to be the development part because development is the key to getting to my main goal, which is getting to the NFL. You’re going to have to have the right coaches and the right staff around you to keep you accountable and stuff like that. It’s definitely going to be the development part, and as I progress in my years of college that I’m just getting better and that I’m held to a standard.”

With an unofficial visit to Tennessee coming this weekend and four officials already locked in, Brown’s recruitment is entering a more defined phase.

And after last week’s visit, Ole Miss has positioned itself right where it wants to be heading into the summer.