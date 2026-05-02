Ole Miss Wins Big With Back-to-Back Defensive Back Commitments

Some recruiting weekends are productive. This one turned into a statement. Ole Miss didn’t just land one priority defensive back on Friday. The Rebels walked out of the day with two, and both decisions happened while the prospects were in Oxford. That’s the kind of momentum that tends to stick.

The headliner was four‑star cornerback Taelyn Mayo, who had been trending toward Ole Miss and LSU for weeks. He took official visits to both programs, weighed the pitches, and then made his call while standing on the Oxford campus for only the second time in his life. When a top‑40 player in Texas commits before he even gets on the plane home, that usually tells you everything.

“My visit to Ole Miss really stood out because of the energy around the program and how detailed the coaching staff is, especially Coach (Pete) Golding and Coach (Bryan) Brown,” Mayo told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “I loved how real they were with me about my fit in the scheme and development at DB to be ready for the next level. More importantly, the atmosphere and culture are just like a close family … from the GM down, they were very transparent.”

He added, “Their defense is a good scheme for me. It fits with how I play, and it’s not hard to learn. I just loved being down there.”

Mayo brings the frame and production that make defensive coordinators relax a little. At 6‑foot‑3 and 170 pounds, he’s one of the nation’s top cover corners and a top‑300 prospect overall. His junior season backed it up with 29 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Ole Miss has been trying to stack long, athletic defensive backs. This is exactly that.

But the day didn’t stop there. Not long after Mayo went public, Baton Rouge safety Mason Moore followed with a commitment of his own. If Mayo was the headline, Moore was the underline. Another defensive back. Another SEC‑level athlete. Another player who didn’t wait to get home before making it official.

Moore picked Ole Miss over Texas A&M, Oregon and Miami. New running backs coach Frank Wilson and personnel director Jeremy Singleton were the main voices in his recruitment, and they kept Ole Miss in the picture even as bigger brands circled. He’s in Oxford this weekend for his official visit, which made the timing feel familiar.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Mason Moore has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals “I’m home, phins up🦈”https://t.co/IT775F8Qw3 pic.twitter.com/wGkobmEMU7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2026

Moore is a different type of defensive back than Mayo, but the production is just as real. As a sophomore he posted 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, an interception and six pass breakups. His junior season was shortened by a knee injury, but he still managed 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three interceptions. He’s played corner, safety and handled return duties at Central High. Versatility like that tends to travel well.

For Ole Miss, the bigger picture is simple.

Beating LSU for a Texas corner is one thing. Adding a Louisiana safety on the same day is another. Doing both while the players are physically in Oxford is the kind of recruiting flex that doesn’t need much explanation.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class