Ole Miss Punches Ticket to NCAA Championship With Big Final Round

Ole Miss made its move on the final day of the Louisville Regional and kept its postseason alive.

The Rebels put up the best round in the field on Wednesday, a steady 286 that moved them into a tie for fourth and locked up a spot in the NCAA Championship later this month in Carlsbad.

It’s another milestone in what has become a consistent run under Kory Henkes.

This will be the seventh NCAA Championship appearance in program history, all of them coming in the last nine seasons with Henkes in charge. At this point, reaching the final stage of the postseason feels like part of the standard.

Kajsalotta Svarvar once again set the tone. She posted a three‑under 69 to finish eight under for the week and third overall. That gives her four top‑five finishes this season and five top‑10s, a level of reliability that has carried Ole Miss through most of the spring.

Mary Miller wasn’t far behind. She shot two under in the final round and wrapped up the regional at four under, good for a tie for ninth. It’s her fifth top‑10 finish of the year and another sign of how strong the top half of the lineup has become.

Matilda Björkman and Filippa Sundquist each turned in 74s, with Björkman finishing even for the tournament and tied for 26th. Sophie Linder added a one‑over round that helped round out the team’s best day of the week.

Ole Miss will head west next, with the NCAA Championship set for May 22‑27 at Omni La Costa. The Rebels didn’t need anything dramatic to get there.

They just played their best golf when it mattered and looked like a team that expects to keep playing deep into May.

NCAA Tournament Format