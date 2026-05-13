Ole Miss Punches Ticket to NCAA Championship With Big Final Round

Ole Miss made its move on the final day of the Louisville Regional and kept its postseason alive.
The Rebels put up the best round in the field on Wednesday, a steady 286 that moved them into a tie for fourth and locked up a spot in the NCAA Championship later this month in Carlsbad.
It’s another milestone in what has become a consistent run under Kory Henkes.
This will be the seventh NCAA Championship appearance in program history, all of them coming in the last nine seasons with Henkes in charge. At this point, reaching the final stage of the postseason feels like part of the standard.
Kajsalotta Svarvar once again set the tone. She posted a three‑under 69 to finish eight under for the week and third overall. That gives her four top‑five finishes this season and five top‑10s, a level of reliability that has carried Ole Miss through most of the spring.
Mary Miller wasn’t far behind. She shot two under in the final round and wrapped up the regional at four under, good for a tie for ninth. It’s her fifth top‑10 finish of the year and another sign of how strong the top half of the lineup has become.
Matilda Björkman and Filippa Sundquist each turned in 74s, with Björkman finishing even for the tournament and tied for 26th. Sophie Linder added a one‑over round that helped round out the team’s best day of the week.
Ole Miss will head west next, with the NCAA Championship set for May 22‑27 at Omni La Costa. The Rebels didn’t need anything dramatic to get there.
They just played their best golf when it mattered and looked like a team that expects to keep playing deep into May.
NCAA Tournament Format
The NCAA women’s golf championship begins with regional play, where teams are placed across six sites and compete over three rounds of stroke play. Each regional includes 12 teams and six individual golfers, and the goal is simple: survive and advance. After 54 holes, the top five teams from each regional move on to the NCAA Championship finals, along with the lowest-scoring individual at each site who is not already on an advancing team.
That trims the national field to 30 teams and six individual qualifiers at the championship site. From there, the format stays in stroke play for the first three rounds. All 30 teams compete over 54 holes, and then the field is cut again. The top 15 teams advance to one more round of stroke play, along with the top nine individuals who are not on one of those advancing teams.
After the fourth round, the individual national champion is crowned based on the full 72-hole stroke-play score. The team race, however, keeps going. The top eight teams after stroke play advance to match play, where the national championship is decided in a bracket format. Teams compete head-to-head in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match until one program is left standing as the NCAA team national champion.