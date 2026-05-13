Ole Miss Women’s Golf Needs Final-Round Push to Advance in NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss didn’t quite match its opening-round surge, but the Rebels stayed steady enough Tuesday to keep themselves in the mix at the NCAA Louisville Regional.

A 287 in the second round moved them to seven under overall and sitting in sixth place with one day left to play at the University of Louisville Golf Club.

Matilda Björkman delivered the round Ole Miss needed. She fired a four‑under 68, birdieing three of her final four holes to climb the board and give the Rebels a boost.

Kajsalotta Svarvar held her spot inside the top 10 individually with an even‑par 72, while Mary Miller posted a 73 that included three birdies on the back nine to stay under par for the week and tied for 20th.

Filippa Sundquist added a 74, and Nicole Gal came in at 75 to round out the scoring.

Ole Miss goes off at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for the final round, needing to climb into the top five to punch its ticket to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif.

Ole Miss Individual Scores

Kajsalotta Svarvar, -5

Mary Miller, -2

Sophie Linder, E (R1)

Nicole Gal, +3 (R2)

Matilda Bjorkman, -2

Filippa Sundquist, +7

NCAA Tournament Format