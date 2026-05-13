Ole Miss Women’s Golf Needs Final-Round Push to Advance in NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss didn’t quite match its opening-round surge, but the Rebels stayed steady enough Tuesday to keep themselves in the mix at the NCAA Louisville Regional.
A 287 in the second round moved them to seven under overall and sitting in sixth place with one day left to play at the University of Louisville Golf Club.
Matilda Björkman delivered the round Ole Miss needed. She fired a four‑under 68, birdieing three of her final four holes to climb the board and give the Rebels a boost.
Kajsalotta Svarvar held her spot inside the top 10 individually with an even‑par 72, while Mary Miller posted a 73 that included three birdies on the back nine to stay under par for the week and tied for 20th.
Filippa Sundquist added a 74, and Nicole Gal came in at 75 to round out the scoring.
Ole Miss goes off at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for the final round, needing to climb into the top five to punch its ticket to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, Calif.
Ole Miss Individual Scores
- Kajsalotta Svarvar, -5
- Mary Miller, -2
- Sophie Linder, E (R1)
- Nicole Gal, +3 (R2)
- Matilda Bjorkman, -2
- Filippa Sundquist, +7
NCAA Tournament Format
The NCAA women’s golf championship begins with regional play, where teams are placed across six sites and compete over three rounds of stroke play. Each regional includes 12 teams and six individual golfers, and the goal is simple: survive and advance. After 54 holes, the top five teams from each regional move on to the NCAA Championship finals, along with the lowest-scoring individual at each site who is not already on an advancing team.
That trims the national field to 30 teams and six individual qualifiers at the championship site. From there, the format stays in stroke play for the first three rounds. All 30 teams compete over 54 holes, and then the field is cut again. The top 15 teams advance to one more round of stroke play, along with the top nine individuals who are not on one of those advancing teams.
After the fourth round, the individual national champion is crowned based on the full 72-hole stroke-play score. The team race, however, keeps going. The top eight teams after stroke play advance to match play, where the national championship is decided in a bracket format. Teams compete head-to-head in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match until one program is left standing as the NCAA team national champion.